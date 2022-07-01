Beyond the numbers: Who is likely to win Punjab Assembly runoff polls?

Although the Lahore High Court has annulled Punjab chief minister election and ordered a recount after excluding 25 votes cast in favor of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif by defecting PTI MPAs, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) still has reasons to believe that it will win a runoff election and Hamza Shahbaz would be reelected as chief minister by Friday afternoon.

Under the court order, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari, who was the presiding officer when the original election was held on April 16, is to conduct a recount after subtracting 25 votes Hamza Shahbaz received from PTI dissidents. If none of the two candidates, Hamza Shahbaz and Pervaiz Elahi, secured the simple majority of 186 votes, a runoff election will be held under Article 130(4) of the Constitution and whoever wins the highest votes of the MPAs present in the House will become the chief minister.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Elahi’s Pakistan Mulsim League-Q, who initially welcomed the LHC verdict on Friday, believe that this situation puts them at a disadvantage, and they have challenged the verdict before the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

It was the PTI and the PML-Q who had approached the Lahore High Court with petitions to exclude the votes cast by 25 defecting MPAs, but things have changed in the past two months, tilting the numbers game in favor of Hamza.

House strength in Punjab Assembly

Punjab Assembly has a total of 371 seats, but 25 MPAs were de-seated by the Election Commission of Pakistan for voting in favor of Hamza under the defection law.

Of these 20 MPAs were directly elected members and five were elected on reserved seats.

While the election on 20 directly elected seats will be held on July 17, the MPAs on five reserved seats are to be notified by the ECP, which has issued a notification in this regard so far.

Hence, the total strength of the House stands at 346.

Article 130(4)

Article 130(4) of the Constitution of Pakistan requires that the chief minister “shall be elected by the votes of the majority of the total membership of the Provincial Assembly.”

But it also says that “if no member secures such majority in the first poll, a second poll shall be held between the members who secure the two highest numbers of votes in the first poll and the member who secures a majority of votes of the members present and voting shall be declared to have been elected as Chief Minister.” (emphasis added).

The constitution also provides for the third phase of a runoff election if the two candidates secure an equal number of votes.

Since the Constitution says that a chief minister could be elected in the runoff phase by securing a majority vote of “members present,” Hamza Shahbaz, or Pervaiz Elahi for that matter, do not need to secure at least 186 votes.

Hamza Shahbaz voting position

PML-N has a 165 MPAs in the Punjab Assembly but at least four of them had rebelled against the party when the PTI was in power. They did not vote for Hamza Shahbaz on April 16, but the PML-N did not approach the ECP to get them de-seated.

In the past two months, at least three of the rebels — Jail Sharaqpuri, Ashraf Ansari, and Maulvi Ghiasuddin – have reconciled with the party and they will now vote for Hamza in the runoff election, which will be held today immediately after it becomes clear that none of the candidates for chief minister-slot secured a simple majority of 186 in the recount.

The fourth PML-N dissent Faisal Niazi announced that he was stepping down, but the ECP has not received his resignation.

Hence, the PML-N has at least 164 seats in Punjab Assembly. Additionally, it is being supported by 7 PPP MPAs, one MPA from the Rah-e-Haq party, and at least four of the five independent MPAs. This brings the number of votes for Hamza Shahbaz to 175 – or to 176 if Faisal Niazi decides to support him.

Pervaiz Elahi voting position

The PTI was the largest party in the House with 183 members before it got its 25 defecting MPAs de-seated. Now its strength has been reduced to 158. With the backing of 158 PTI and 10 PML-Q members, Pervaiz Elahi can secure a maximum of 168 votes.

But he is not likely to win even that number. At least six PTI and PML-Q MPAs are said to be in Mecca to perform Hajj.

Then there are reports that a new dissident group has surfaced in PTI under the banner of PTI-Nazriyati (PTI-Ideologues) and they will not vote for Elahi.

The fifth independent MPA in Punjab Assembly is Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who is not likely to attend the session.