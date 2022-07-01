Local brand under fire for selling kohlapuris for Rs9,500

Pakistan has been facing an economic crisis and the cost of basic necessities has crossed amounts not many can afford. But designer-wear - which mostly caters to the elite class of the country - are still at it, raking their prices again and again.

The latest Pakistani brand to come under fire this time around advertised its collection of kohlapuris - a type of footwear famous in South Asia, that dates back to the 12th century.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

The said brand took to their social media to promote their latest launch, however, netizens are not too happy with the prices.

The kohlapuris are sold at Rs9,500 per pair which has caused an uproar on social media and many called out the brand for “ridiculous pricing”. Here’s what some of them had to say: