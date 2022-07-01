Punjab CM runoff election to be held on July 22

The candidates for the slot of Punjab chief minister, PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz and PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, have agreed on July 22 date for the election during the hearing in the top court.

The Supreme Court ruled that the election will be conducted in Punjab Assembly.

The bench said this in a short order and announced that it would release the detailed order on Saturday.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial including Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Jamal Mando Khel heard the petitions against election of CM Punjab that was to be held on Friday on the orders of Lahore High Court (LHC).

Until reelection, the court said that Hamza Shehbaz will stay as the chief minister, but his status will be settled in the detailed order.

During the hearing, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan accepted Hamza Shehbaz as the Punjab chief minister until reelection, shortly after PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi indicated his willingness to accept Hamza as chief minister until after the July 17 byelections in Punjab.

PTI’s counsel Babar Awan expressed before the court that their reservations with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were still there.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that the code of conduct of the electoral body was present, and the chief justice ordered to ensure it during the bypolls.

PTI’s counsel pleaded before the court to issue an order to Punjab Police IG and the chief secretary to work in consonance with the law.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that Hamza Shahbaz was not an elected chief minister, and they would embrace him as the acting chief minister. However, the chief justice disagreed with it and said they would use the words which are acceptable to both parties.

The chief justice said the treasury benches have to respect the opposition while Justice Mandokhail remarked that the politicians should either resolve their matters amicably or accept the court’s directions if they are approaching it.

The chief justice said they have resolved the crisis prevailing for three months only in three sessions.

Both Imran and Elahi submitted their replies Friday afternoon before a three-member bench of the Supreme Court hearing the PTI and PML-Q petitions.

The bench summoned Pervaiz Elahi and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif before its Lahore registry after earlier giving PTI and PML-Q counsels 30 minutes to prepare. The breakthrough came when the bench met for the third time in a day at its Lahore registry.

Earlier, when the court resumed for the second time, Pervaiz Elahi indicated through his lawyer that he was ready to accept Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as chief minister until the re-election for chief minister-slot is held. SAMAA TV reported.

Elahi has also requested the court to reschedule the reelection until after the July 17 byelections on 20 PA seats.

However, PTI counsel Babar Awan said that PTI does not agree with the proposal advanced by Elahi and was not ready to accept Hamza as chief minister until after July 17.

After the court hearing, Elahi said the court order will end atmosphere of political crisis in the province, adding that the verdict is the victory of democracy and justice.

He said the election will now take place according to the law and added that the time would disclose whose number game was complete.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shahbaz, while coming out of the courtroom, said he would speak on the issue after reading the detailed order.

He said the bypolls in 20 constituencies of Punjab on July 17 will decide the future chief minister of the province.

Hamza, however, said today’s verdict would end the crisis and the matter would be settled in the bypolls.

Hamza urges people of Punjab to vote for PML-N

Addressing the media later, Hamza Shahbaz said that the province was in a state of crisis for the past 90 days.

He added that despite the absence of the cabinet, the Punjab government provided cheap flour to the masses and did not make excuses like the PTI government.

Hamza Shahbaz said that he informed the court that he would have left the post if he did not have the required numbers.

Responding to a question if the recent fuel hike would turn public sentiment against PML-N in the byelections, he said that the recent hike in fuel prices was done due to the imprudent policies of the PTI government and added that the country would have defaulted if they had not done it.

He urged the people of Punjab to vote for PML-N in the upcoming bypolls.

Hamza Shahbaz says can’t guarantee agreement with Elahi

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz appeared before the court from Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

“I can not guarantee if we can reach an agreement,” said Hamza Shahbaz.

If the court orders the election of the chief minister on July 17, it would complete the house, he said.

Only thing that remain to be resolved is your election as chief minister, Justice Ijazul Ahsan said.

I am ready to move aside, if there’s a valid legal reasoning, Hamza said. He insisted that he still has the majority in the house.

How a province can function without a chief executive, asked chief minister.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan told Hamza and Elahi that the court can appoint Punjab governor as caretaker, if both they agree.

Earlier the PTI and PML-Q had petitioned the court to remove Hamza as chief minister before the reelection ordered by the Lahore High Court and delay the election set to be held today.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned both Pervaiz Elahi and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif to its Lahore registry by 3:45pm. The apex court will meet at Lahore registry by 4:30pm.

It is still not clear after the Punjab Assembly will be able to hold a runoff election today, as ordered by the LHC.

Before summing Elahi and Hamza, Just Ijazul Ahsan observed that it is clear that the 4pm election could not be conducted.

The court also instructed officials to communicate its order to Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari, who is the presiding officer and was ordered by the LHC to conduct the election.

The apex court has “unofficially” barred the deputy speaker from holding the Punjab Assembly session at 4pm today, SAMAA TV’s Zulqarnain Iqbal said.

Plea for a seven-day delay turned down

The PTI counsels requested the apex court to delay the reelection for at least seven days so that the party could get its MPAs to Lahore for the polling.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan, however, said that the court could not grant a seven-day delay.

He said that the court may allow one additional day as Justice Sethi had proposed in his dissenting note.

The justice said that after Elahi’s willingness to accept Hamza as temporary chief minister the only contentious issue was the date of the election.

SC gives 30 minutes for preparation

Earlier in the day, when the court met for the first time, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who is heading the bench, said that he understood why the Lahore High Court had allowed only 36 hours for the recount or runoff election and oath-taking of the new chief minister because it did not want the province to function without a chief minister.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that there was no provision for reinstating Usman Buzdar as caretaker chief minister.

When the court asked the PTI lawyers if they want Hamza Shahbaz to continue as Punjab CM, PTI’s legal counsel Babar Awan said they don’t.

On this, the chief justice remarked if Hamza Shahbaz is removed, it would dissolve the cabinet and as per the constitution, the senior-most minister is in charge in the absence of the chief minister.

But if the whole cabinet is dissolved, there would be no senior minister. In such a scenario, can the province be handed over to the governor since there’s no legal procedure to give the governor charge of the province? Wouldn’t it be unconstitutional?

A caretaker setup can also not be put in place without dissolving the assembly, the chief justice said.

When the constitution is silent on such matters, on what ground more time should be allowed for the election of the chief minister, the court asked.

SAMAA TV reported that the support available to either of the two candidates was also discussed in the court and the PTI counsel Faisal Chaudhry admitted that Elahi enjoyed the support of only 159 MPAs at this moment.

The court then gave the PTI lawyers time to prepare as earlier they could not answer the questions raised by the judges.

It ordered the PTI’s legal team to get back with the answers for all these questions and adjourned the hearing for 30 mins.

LHC verdict and PTI petition

On Thursday, the LHC in a 4-1 verdict annulled Hamza Shehbaz’s election as the chief minister of Punjab and ordered the presiding officer to hold a recount excluding the 25 votes by disgruntled PTI MPAs who had voted in favor of Hamza on April 16 and were later de-seated.

The high court’s decision effectively means re-election for the post of Punjab chief minister though the court has ordered a recount of the vote, which would be followed by a runoff election if none of the candidates secures a majority.

On Friday, the PTI filed a petition in the apex court against the high court’s verdict. PTI’s Sibtain Khan, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly, in his petition requested the apex to stay the LHC’s order.

The petitioner also prayed to the court to remove CM Hamza Shahbaz from his post till the election process is completed.

It also requested the court to fix the appeal for a hearing today (Friday, July 1, 2022).

Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz among others have been named respondent in the case.

Talking to media outside the court, PTI’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry asked why Hamza is still the chief minister if the election was not right?

It’s the speaker’s prerogative to decide when to hold the election, the court can not intervene, he said. Pervaiz Elahi’s right has been usurped, Chaudhry maintained.

PTI counsel said some of their members have gone for Hajj.