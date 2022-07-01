Surpeme Court hearing: Elahi indicates willingness to accept Hamza as CM until reelection

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and PML-Q petitions against the Lahore High Court’s decision to hold a recount of votes for the election of Punjab chief minister has summoned Pervaiz Elahi and Hamza Shahba Sharif before its Lahore registry. The latest reports indicate that both leaders have arrived there.

The court resumed the hearing in the afternoon after earlier giving PTI and PML-Q counsels 30 minutes to prepare.

After the hearing resumed, Pervaiz Elahi indicated through his lawyer that he is ready to accept Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as chief minister until the re-election for chief minister-slot is held. SAMAA TV reported.

Elahi has also requested the court to reschedule the reelection until after the July 17 byelections on 20 PA seats.

Earlier the PTI and PML-Q had petitioned the court to remove Hamza as chief minister before the reelection ordered by the Lahore High Court and delay the election set to be held today.

After Elahi indicated his consent to accept Hamza as CM for the time being, PTI counsel Babar Awan said that PTI does not agree with the proposal advanced by Elahi and was not ready to accept Hamza as chief minister until after July 17.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned both Pervaiz Elahi and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif to its Lahore registry by 3:45pm. The apex court will met at Lahore registry by 4:30pm.

It is still not clear after the Punjab Assembly will be able to hold a runoff election today, as ordered by the LHC.

Before summing Elahi and Hamza, Just Ijazul Ahsan observed that it is clear that the 4pm election could not be conducted.

The court also instructed officials to communicate its order to Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari, who is the presiding officer and was ordered by the LHC to conduct the election.

The apex court has “unofficially” barred the deputy speaker from holding the Punjab Assembly session at 4pm today, SAMAA TV’s Zulqarnain Iqbal said.

Plea for a seven-day delay turned down

The PTI counsels requested the apex court to delay the reelection for at least seven days so that the party could get its MPAs to Lahore for the polling.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan, however, said that the court could not grant a seven-day delay.

He said that the court may allow one additional day as Justice Sethi had proposed in his dissenting note.

The justice said that after Elahi’s willingness to accept Hamza as temporary chief minister the only contentious issue was the date of the election.

SC gives 30 minutes for preparation

Earlier in the day, when the court met for the first time, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who is heading the bench, said that he understood why the Lahore High Court had allowed only 36 hours for the recount or runoff election and oath-taking of the new chief minister because it did not want the province to function without a chief minister.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that there was no provision for reinstating Usman Buzdar as caretaker chief minister.

When the court asked the PTI lawyers if they want Hamza Shahbaz to continue as Punjab CM, PTI’s legal counsel Babar Awan said they don’t.

On this, the chief justice remarked if Hamza Shahbaz is removed, it would dissolve the cabinet and as per the constitution, the senior-most minister is in charge in the absence of the chief minister.

But if the whole cabinet is dissolved, there would be no senior minister. In such a scenario, can the province be handed over to the governor since there’s no legal procedure to give the governor charge of the province? Wouldn’t it be unconstitutional?

A caretaker setup can also not be put in place without dissolving the assembly, the chief justice said.

When the constitution is silent on such matters, on what ground more time should be allowed for the election of the chief minister, the court asked.

SAMAA TV reported that the support available to either of the two candidates was also discussed in the court and the PTI counsel Faisal Chaudhry admitted that Elahi enjoyed the support of only 159 MPAs at this moment.

The court then gave the PTI lawyers time to prepare as earlier they could not answer the questions raised by the judges.

It ordered the PTI’s legal team to get back with the answers for all these questions and adjourned the hearing for 30 mins.

The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial includes Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Jamal Mando Khel.

LHC verdict and PTI petition

On Thursday, the LHC in a 4-1 verdict annulled Hamza Shehbaz’s election as the chief minister of Punjab and ordered the presiding officer to hold a recount excluding the 25 votes by disgruntled PTI MPAs who had voted in favor of Hamza on April 16 and were later de-seated.

The high court’s decision effectively means re-election for the post of Punjab chief minister though the court has ordered a recount of the vote, which would be followed by a runoff election if none of the candidates secures a majority.

On Friday, the PTI filed a petition in the apex court against the high court’s verdict. PTI’s Sibtain Khan, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly, in his petition requested the apex to stay the LHC’s order.

The petitioner also prayed to the court to remove CM Hamza Shahbaz from his post till the election process is completed.

It also requested the court to fix the appeal for a hearing today (Friday, July 1, 2022).

Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz among others have been named respondent in the case.

Talking to media outside the court, PTI’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry asked why Hamza is still the chief minister if the election was not right?

It’s the speaker’s prerogative to decide when to hold the election, the court can not intervene, he said. Pervaiz Elahi’s right has been usurped, Chaudhry maintained.

PTI counsel said some of their members have gone for Hajj.