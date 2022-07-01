Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate nears 4%, as NCOC suggests reimposing guidelines

A fresh wave of Covid-19 seems to be sweeping across the country as the test-to-positivity ratio climbed to 3.93%, the highest in the past four and a half months.

Data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday morning showed that as many as 694 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours.

While no deaths have been reported in this period, some 101 patients are said to be in critical condition, the NIH said.

As the pandemic rebounds in the country, a coordinator for the Ministry of National Health Services said that the current trend was worrying.

“Cases double every five days, the number of patients being hospitalized is increasing and deaths are also being reported,” he said while speaking on SAMAA TV, adding that urban centers were displaying a higher positivity ratio.

“It is worrisome that detection beyond Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore still has no signs of improvement despite repeated push [for vaccination and precautions],” the official said.

Stress on following guidelines

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has suggested that Covid-19 guidelines should be immediately adopted in government offices.

The guidelines call for:

Avoiding overcrowded places.

Wearing masks is mandatory.

Social distancing must be part of seating plan in offices and this must also be ensured during prayers.

Hand sanitizers at all entrances and washrooms should be made available.

Get vaccinated and booster shots.

The health authorities have advised the general public to also restart following precautionary measures to prevent another outbreak of the virus.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Health Qadir Patel had said that the government will soon start the covid-19 vaccination of children over five years of age.

The minister said that the government has made it mandatory to wear masks on domestic flights, trains and in public gatherings.

Patel urged people to wear masks, use sanitizers and maintain social distance.

He said that an upward trend has been noticed in last few days in Covid-positive cases.