Liquidity accumulating on the sidelines

The top five equity mutual funds, by size, are consistently maintaining their invested percentage in the market at over 93%.

While the invested percentage is maintained, they continue to receive redemptions (withdrawal requests) from their individual and corporate investors. To pay for these redemptions, equity funds have been consistently selling their shareholding in the market since December 2021 with a total net sell of Rs26 billion in just seven months, which is the largest among all investor categories.

The withdrawal pressure is closely related to the recent increase in policy rates, which has made alternative low-risk investment opportunities more attractive.

A similar trend was observed between the fiscal year (FY) 2018 to FY 2020, when the policy rate started rising from its lows of 5.75% in January 2018. The rate was gradually increased by the State Bank of Pakistan to reach 13.25% by July 2019 and maintained at this level before the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) driven policy initiatives in March 2020, were initiated.

During these three years, investors made net withdrawals worth Rs31 billion from equity funds resulting in net selling of Rs31.4 billion by these funds into the market. Ultimately, the market could not sustain the pressure and fell by 12,143 points or 26% starting at 46,565 on June 30, 2017, and closing at 34,422 on June 30, 2020.

On the other hand, FY 2017 and FY 2021 were the years of low-interest rates. The policy rate was kept at 5.75% and 6% respectively. The low rates caused money to flow into the equity funds by individual and corporate investors. During FY2017 the equity funds received Rs60 billion and a similar amount was invested by them in the market, driving a 23% increase in the KSE-100 index.

In 2021, although the 38% increase in the KSE-100 index was driven by other investor categories, the equity funds inflow remained positive.

While the equity funds suffered in the last five years, the low-risk products continued to attract investors. The total net assets of mutual funds have reached over Rs1 trillion in FY 2021, up from less than Rs500 billion in 2017.

The market requires liquidity, however attractive returns on alternative investments have kept the investors away from taking exposure in the market, either directly or through equity funds. Declining interest rates could, however, bring liquidity back into the market, accumulating on the sidelines.

The writer is the CEO of Kifayah Investment Management Limited and can be reached at: [email protected]

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect SAMAA’s editorial stance.