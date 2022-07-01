Hamza Shahbaz’s fate, Monsoon rains, Petrol bomb

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Friday, July 01, 2022:

Hamza Shahbaz’s fate as Punjab CM

The Lahore High Court has ordered the recounting of votes for the election of the Punjab chief minister after exclusion of votes of 25 dissident PTI members.

Speaking at a news conference in Lahore on Thursday, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar said Hamza Shahbaz is still Punjab’s CM and we have a simple majority of 177 votes in the house while the opposition has 168 members.

He said the court did not annul the previous decision nor did it order the fresh elections.

Read: Hamza Shahbaz’s fate to be decided on Friday as LHC annuls CM election

Attaullah Tarar said the Punjab Governor has been directed by the court to summon the Punjab Assembly session on Friday evening.

The Punjab Assembly Secretariat has issued notification for the 40th session of the House to be held at 4pm on Friday.

In the session, the recounting of votes for the election of the Punjab chief minister will be held under Article-130 of the Constitution.

SAMAA Digital coverage on Punjab CM

Petrol price hits again

The federal government on Thursday evening announced a hike of up to Rs18.68 per liter in the prices of petroleum products, raising them to their highest-ever price.

Petrol would now cost nearly Rs250 and diesel Rs276.54 per litre.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the government had no option but to increase the petroleum prices after the country reported a record deficit of over 5,000 billion.

He blamed the Imran Khan government for entering into an agreement with the IMF over fuel prices. Read more

Monsoon rains

Rain wind-thundershower is likely in Kashmir, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, lower Sindh and eastern Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

About the possible impact of rain, the Met Office warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad from July 02-04 while in Karachi and Hyderabad from July 03-05.

Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat and Murree. The rising temperatures are likely to subside during the forecast period. Windstorms may damage loose structures at vulnerable locations.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.

PM to inaugurate Innovation Hub

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate Innovation Hub in Islamabad today (Friday).

The Innovation Hub is being established to involve people in the national policy-making process.

Being set under the Prime Minister’s vision, the Innovation Hub will play an important role in harmonizing policy making with the needs of the country by incorporating the views of all stakeholders particularly country’s talented youth and manpower.

Peoples Bus Service - dubbed ‘Route 2’

The second route of the People’s Bus Service will start today. The fully air-conditioned bus will start its route from North Karachi.

It will then make its way to Nagan Chowrangi and then Shafiq Morr before driving past Sohrab Goth whilst heading towards Gulshan Chowrangi and NIPA. From there, it will keep heading south towards Johar Morr, Central Ordnance Depot before exiting the corridor at Drigh Road Station.

It will then turn towards the airport but will cross over towards Shah Faisal Colony at Colony Gate. From there, it will head towards Korangi via Singer Chowrangi and Landhi Road. Read the full details here

SAMAA Sports: FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation

FIFA has decided to lift ban on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), which was imposed in April 2021 due to undue third-party interference.

FIFA has also extended the mandate of the Normalisation Committee (NC) by 12 months.

“The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the normalisation committee of the PFF had regained full control of the PFF’s premises and was in a position to manage its finances,” FIFA said in a statement. Read the full story here