PTI allowed to hold rally in capital on Saturday

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been granted permission to hold a rally in the federal capital on Saturday, however, it listed a plethora of conditions for holding the rally including warnings to stay away from the Red Zone and of turning the protest into a sit-in.

The permission was granted on Thursday evening by Islamabad District Magistrate Irfan Memon following a request filed by PTI’s Central Secretariat President Ali Nawaz Awan.

In the order, Memon notes that “the undersigned allows you to hold the gathering for one day only (2nd July, 2022) at Parade Ground, Islamabad (as mentioned in your application).”

Noting that the permission was granted in light of directives from the Supreme Court over holding public rallies, he stated that per the direction, a “mechanism may be worked out with the political parties as to holding rallies and the days and venues thereof.”

Threat

The permission letter stated that a security and threat assessment report had been sought from the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police.

It added that the SSP Operations submitted a report which mentioned that there was a threat with respect to former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the political gathering in Islamabad.

Protest

Imran Khan had earlier in the week announced a protest in the federal capital against what he termed was an “imported and corrupt” government as he announced a nationwide campaign against the government’s recent amendments to anti-graft laws.

In a video message, Imran urged residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to participate, while he urged residents of other major cities to stage protests in their cities.

“I want you to fully participate, not for me, but for the future of you and your children,” Imran said.

Conditions

The district magistrate set several conditions for the party and its followers who want to participate in the rally including blocking roads, extending the event beyond midnight, carrying arms etc.

The notice said: