PTI allowed to hold rally in capital on Saturday
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been granted permission to hold a rally in the federal capital on Saturday, however, it listed a plethora of conditions for holding the rally including warnings to stay away from the Red Zone and of turning the protest into a sit-in.
The permission was granted on Thursday evening by Islamabad District Magistrate Irfan Memon following a request filed by PTI’s Central Secretariat President Ali Nawaz Awan.
In the order, Memon notes that “the undersigned allows you to hold the gathering for one day only (2nd July, 2022) at Parade Ground, Islamabad (as mentioned in your application).”
Noting that the permission was granted in light of directives from the Supreme Court over holding public rallies, he stated that per the direction, a “mechanism may be worked out with the political parties as to holding rallies and the days and venues thereof.”
Threat
The permission letter stated that a security and threat assessment report had been sought from the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police.
It added that the SSP Operations submitted a report which mentioned that there was a threat with respect to former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the political gathering in Islamabad.
Protest
Imran Khan had earlier in the week announced a protest in the federal capital against what he termed was an “imported and corrupt” government as he announced a nationwide campaign against the government’s recent amendments to anti-graft laws.
In a video message, Imran urged residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to participate, while he urged residents of other major cities to stage protests in their cities.
“I want you to fully participate, not for me, but for the future of you and your children,” Imran said.
Conditions
The district magistrate set several conditions for the party and its followers who want to participate in the rally including blocking roads, extending the event beyond midnight, carrying arms etc.
The notice said:
This gathering shall not disturb or disrupt the fundamental rights of citizens of Islamabad and adjoining areas e.g. Right to Freedom of Movement (Article 15). Right to Freedom of trade and business (Article 18). Right to Education (Article 25-A) hence no road including Islamabad Expressway, Murree Road and service roads shall be blocked.
The gathering should not block the Islamabad Expressway at any cost owing to any reason whatsoever, since this is a main artery of the city including providing access to the airport and north-bound as well as west-bound motorways.
The gathering shall end at 12:00 midnight (night between 2d & 3rd July, 2022). It will be our (organizer’s) duty to ensure the dispersal after the close of the event.
No object of lethal or non-lethal force including batons of any size would be wielded by any participant of the gathering nor any participant shall indulge in violence or clashes. In case of any such incidence of clashes/ violence, the organizers shall be held responsible.
This permission is for public gatherings and permission for sit-in is not granted. Organizers are bound to ensure that the participants do not spend the night or subsequent nights there and are dispersed peacefully.
This permission shall only be valid for 2nd July, 2022, and you are expected and directed to disperse on the same date. The organizers hereby are made responsible for the conduct of all participants of the gathering.
It is reiterated that Section 144 is imposed on the gathering of persons in the 1-kilometer radius of the Red Zone and you will ensure that no participant enters there.
Organizers shall be responsible for the internal security arrangement of the participants. And the ist of the participants shall be shared with the local police in advance.
No damage shall be caused to the public or private property and in case of any such damage, the organizer will be held responsible.
The organizers shall take responsibility that the participants shall not illegally move beyond the identified boundary of the venue, any violation of this and resultant consequences shall be the responsibility of the organizer.
Anti-state, anti-religious, or anti-ideology of Pakistan slogans or speeches shall not be made.
Effigy/flag of any political or religious party shall not be burnt.
Weapons/firearms of any kind shall not be taken at/near the venue of the gathering.
The use of decks/speakers shall comply with the provisions of the West Pakistan Amplifier Ordinance 1965.
The traffic management plan and vehicle parking plan of ICT Police shall be adhered to by the organizers/participants of the event and smooth traffic flow for the residents of ICT shall not be obstructed.
For the safety of the general public, and maintenance of law and order at the venue, the ICT police and law enforcement agencies shall not be obstructed to check/search of any vehicle/person coming to attend the gathering anywhere in ICT.
Foolproof security arrangements for the participants shall be ensured by the organizers including a minimum setback area of 45 meters between the first row and the stage.
Search of the participants at the entry of the venue shall be the joint responsibility of the organizers and ICT police. Participants shall only be allowed inside the venue after a thorough security check.
Threat perception/ source reports shall be shared with the organizers from time to time by the ICT Administration on which the Organizers shall take enhanced security measures.
Organizers shall be responsible for any human injury/health issue caused inside the venue due to internal arrangements. Any person of unsound mind is not to be allowed inside the venue by the organizers.
Organizers in consequence of the application and receipt of this order thereby undertake that they will respect the fundamental human rights of other stakeholders and the public at large during the said gathering.
All rules and regulations, and municipal by-laws shall be strictly adhered to.
Streamers / Banners shall only be installed after approval from IMC.
Banners or streamers containing public message shall not be removed / obstructed.
The Organizers shall make sure that the participants coming from outside Islamabad shall abide by the conditions under which permission is given in the NOC.
List of people to be allowed on stage shall be provided to ICT Administration at least 12 hours in advance
Participants shall not enter any restricted area or obstruct any public/private thoroughfare.
No infants / children under the age of 18 years shall be allowed at the venue and the organizers take responsibility on this account except with their lawful guardians. The welfare and safety of such infants shall be the responsibility of the guardians.
Clear right-of-way for fire brigades, ambulances, and other emergency vehicles and personnel shall be ensured by the organizers.
Access to public/private property shall not be obstructed by the organizers.
Littering at or near the venue of the event shall not be permitted.
No intoxicant or any banned substance of consumption shall be served/allowed at the venue.
Adequate number of walk-through gates shall be installed at entry points of the venue by the organizers in consultation with ICT Police and participants shall have access to the venue only through the walkthrough gates.
Details of private security arrangements shall be provided by the Organizers to the (Operations), ICT, 12 hours before the start of the gathering.
The event shall conform to the cultural values of Pakistan.
CCTV cameras shall be installed at the venue by the organizers and the location of the Cameras and the Control Room shall be intimated to the ICT Administration.
Any instructions regarding security and public order issued regarding the event by the District Administration or ICT Police shall be complied by the organizers in case of any disorder.
The main stage of the gathering and the venue shall be technically swept by the Bomb Disposal Squad and ICT Police.
Structural strength and safety of the stage shall be the responsibility of the organizers.
Organizers shall ensure peaceful dispersal of crowd at the end of the gathering
If because of a violation of any terms/conditions, a situation arises which may resort to the use of force, then organizers will be responsible for any casualty, if occurs.
In case of violation of any of the above terms and conditions, the organizers shall be liable to face legal proceedings and NOC shall automatically stand cancelled.