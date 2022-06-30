Govt raises fuel prices by up to Rs18.68

The federal government on Thursday evening announced a hike of up to Rs18.68 per liter in the prices of petroleum products, raising them to their highest-ever price.

Petrol would now cost nearly Rs250 and diesel Rs276.54 per litre.

The new prices take effect at midnight on Thursday.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik addressed a press conference at shortly before midnight to justify the hike.

Miftah Ismail said that the government had no option but to increase the petroleum prices after the country reported a record deficit of over 5,000 billion.

He blamed the Imran Khan government for entering into an agreement with the IMF over fuel prices.

He said that according to the agreement, Imran Khan signed with the IMF the taxes on petrol and diesel would have been Rs70 per litre – including Rs30 PDL and Rs45 in GST at the rate of 17% — but the current government had only imposed a levy of Rs10 on petrol and Rs5 on diesel.

The finance minister also said that international oil prices have increased and the government had to pass on the cost to the consumers.

He said the government had revived the same IMF program that Imran Khan had signed up for, though it had been extended by $1 billion to $7 billion.

Musadik Malik said that the Imran Khan government had made changes to several laws including giving power to Ogra to increase natural gas prices.

He said the prime minister had instructed authorities to make public such documents.

Malik said the government had only two options left. It could have either continued to do what the Imran khan government had been doing and lead the country into bankruptcy. The burden that the bankruptcy would have caused cannot be imagined, he said.

The state minister said that the prime minister had instructed the authorities to provide relief to the poor while the rich were being taxed.

Musadik Malik listed several steps for promoting employment and investment opportunities for middle-income people including moving some of the older industries from China to Pakistan.

“I assure you on the behalf of the prime minister this hard time will come to an end. I cannot say that it will end in a month. We believe it will take time and four or five months will be tough, but then the country will be put on the path to prosperity,” he said.

The minister said that the government had only two objectives, first to create employment opportunities and second to overcome the rising inflation.

“After four or five months, when we come to you, we will show you the evidence of prosperity,” he said.

Musadik Malik and Miftan Ismail address a press conference in Islamabad on June 30, 2022.

Miftah Ismail said that increasing petroleum prices was a tough decision for the government and at one point Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif briefly left the meeting in anger.

He also announced that in June the government has provided subsidy on fuel to 1.1 million people in addition to millions of others covered under the BISP program.

He said that the government was still not receiving GST on petroleum prices.

The finance minister also said that his ministry had issued a notification reducing fuel allowance for government officials by 30%.

New oil prices

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the prices of petrol were raised by Rs14.85, up from Rs233.89 per liter previously to a whopping Rs248.74 per liter . This was an increase of 6.35%.

This increase includes Rs10 in the petroleum levy.

The diesel price has been increased by Rs13.23 from Rs263.31 to Rs176.54 per litre. The new price includes Rs5 as a petroleum levy.

Fuel Type Current prices (June 16 onwards) New prices of fuel (July 1 onwards) Petroleum Levy Increase Petrol Rs233.89 Rs248.74 Rs10 Rs14.85 High Speed Diesel (HSD) Rs263.31 Rs276.54 Rs5 Rs13.23 Light Diesel Oil Rs211.43 Rs230.26 Rs5 Rs18.83 Kerosene oil Rs207.47 Rs226.15 Rs5 Rs18.68

The commodity is primarily used in trucks, buses, generators and some passenger vehicles.

Kerosene, however, saw the highest increase in price in terms of rupees. Its price went up from Rs211.43 to Rs230.26, up by Rs18.83. The price of kerosene also includes an Rs5 petroleum levy.

Light diesel oil, which is used in lifting pumps, furnaces, etc, also saw its price increase from Rs18.68 to Rs226.15. It was previously being sold for Rs207.47. Its new price also includes Rs5 as petroleum levy.

Price fluctuations

The government explained the increase in fuel prices as the result of fluctuations in the prices of fuel and the cost of the US dollar.

It said that the prices of petroleum products had been fluctuating in the international market while the exchange rate too had been experiencing variations.

Partial levy

On the imposition and declaration of the petroleum levy, the government explained that they were only implementing it “partially”.

It further said that the revision in prices was done as per agreement with development partners.