Second route of Karachi’s new bus service hits roads on Friday

Days after the launch of the new, government-run bus service in the teeming metropolis of Karachi, the second route in the service was announced on Thursday. Buses on the new route are expected to hit the roads from Friday.

It will add to the first route, which transports passengers from Model Colony to Tower and back, that was inaugurated earlier this week.

The new route of the Peoples Bus Service - dubbed ‘Route 2’ - will take passengers from the very north of the city down to the very south of the metropolis, covering a staggering distance of 32.9 kilometers.

The fully air-conditioned bus will start its route from North Karachi. It will then make its way to Nagan Chowrangi and then Shafiq Morr before driving past Sohrab Goth whilst heading towards Gulshan Chowrangi and NIPA. From there, it will keep heading south towards Johar Morr, Central Ordnance Depot before exiting the corridor at Drigh Road Station. It will then turn towards the airport but will cross over towards Shah Faisal Colony at Colony Gate. From there, it will head towards Korangi via Singer Chowrangi and Landhi Road.

The route will culminate at Indus Hospital.

Fares

The fares for the new route have already been set at nominal prices.

The fares start at Rs25 for travelling between one stop.

However, if you intend to travel further, the fares change every three kilometers.

If you wish to travel for the entire route, you will only be charged a modest Rs55.

Routes

According to the route plans published by SMTA the buses will run along the following routes:

Route 1 (29.5km)

Model Colony, Malir Halt Nata Khan bridge, Drig road, PAF Base, Laal Kothi, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC Bridge, Regent Plaza, Jinnah Hospital, Cantt Station, Metropole, Regal Chowk and Aram Bagh, Tower.

Route 2 (32.9km)

North Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi, Shafiq Morr, Sohrab Goth, Gulshan Chowrangi, NIPA, Johar Morr, Central Ordinance Depot, Drigh Road Station, Colony Gate, Shah Faisal Colony, Singer Chowrangi and Landhi Road, Indus Hospital.

Route 3: (33km)

Nagan Chowrangi, via Anda Morr, North Nazimabad Town, KDA Chowrangi, Nazimabad Town, Liaquatabad 10, Essa Nagri, Civic Centre, National Stadium, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Korangi Road, KPT Interchange and Shan Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi.

Route 4: (25.9km)

Mosamiyat, Gulzare-e-Hijri, Motorway M-9, Al-Asif Square, Ayesha Manzil, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad No 10, Lalu Khait, Guru Mandir, Society Chowrangi, Empress Market, Sindh High Court, Arts Council, I.I. Chundrigar Road and Merewether Tower, Dockyard.

Route 5 (28.2km)

Surjani Town, New Karachi, Shafiq Morr, KMDC, Ziauddin Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi, Musa Colony, Manghopir, SITE Area, Gulbai, PAF Base Masroor.

Route 6 (29.6km)

Gulshan-e-Bihar, Orangi Town, Orangi Town, Banaras, Paposh Nagar, SITE Area, Golimar, Garden, PIB Colony, Jail Chowrangi, Bahadurabad, Baloch Colony, Mehmoodabad, Manzoor Colony, DHA Phase I, KPT Interchange Shan Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi.

New buses

The new route became operational after 100 new buses in the 240-bus project arrived earlier in the week.

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon said that of these newly-arrived buses, 90 are for the city while the remaining 10 will head towards Larkana where a similar service is being launched for residents.