FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation

FIFA has decided to lift ban on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), which was imposed in April 2021 due to undue third-party interference.

FIFA has also extended the mandate of the Normalisation Committee (NC) by 12 months.

“The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the normalisation committee of the PFF had regained full control of the PFF’s premises and was in a position to manage its finances,” FIFA said in a statement.

“The PFF was also informed that any undue interference in its affairs or action that could hinder the fulfilment of the mandate of the normalisation committee might lead to the PFF being suspended again and/or the imposition of other sanctions provided for in the FIFA Statutes.

“As the deadline by which the normalisation committee was required to fulfil its mandate (30 June 2022) is now no longer realistic, the Bureau has also decided to extend the committee’s mandate until 30 June 2023 at the latest. This will enable the latter to finally carry out the tasks assigned to it in full.”

NC Chairman Haroon Malik was ecstatic after FIFA lifted the ban and hoped that Pakistan football would soon get back on track.

“The restoration of football activities, PFF elections and getting access to bank accounts will be our priority going forward,” Malik added.

According to FIFA, the mandate of the normalisation committee includes the managing of PFF’s daily affairs, ensuring the proper registration and scrutiny of the clubs in Pakistan, draft and ratify, with the assistance of FIFA and the AFC, an electoral code for the PFF, organise the elections at district followed by provincial levels and conduct the elections of a new PFF executive committee.

Meanwhile, national captain Saddam Hussain also congratulated the entire football community after hearing the good news.

Star midfielder Saadullah Khan also breathed a sigh of relief and hoped that all stakeholders will work together for the betterment of Pakistan football in the future.

آلحمداللہ 🇵🇰

فیفا نے پاکستان فٹبال فیڈریشن پر سے پابندی اٹھا لی ہے اور یہ کیس 2015 سے چل رہا ہے فیفا نے بین ہٹا دیا فیفا نے پابندی لگا دی۔ سب سے اہم ہمیں آگے بڑھنے کی ضرورت ہے ہمیں دل سے آگے بڑھنا چاہے اور پاکستان کے بچوں کی خاطر رکاوٹیں کھڑی نہیں کرنا چاہے. — Saadullah khan (@SaadullahKha10) June 30, 2022

Talented women’s team footballer Karishma Ali echoed similar thoughts.