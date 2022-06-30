Paramilitary troops sought for Punjab, Karachi by-polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday requested the interior ministry to deploy the paramilitary Rangers for the peaceful and fair conduct of the upcoming by-polls in Punjab and Karachi.

In a letter to Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja wrote that the apex poll body was working on holding by-elections in 20 provincial assembly constituencies of Punjab and one national assembly constituency in Karachi, NA-245.

Polling in both is expected next month.

“The present atmosphere in the 20 constituencies where by-elections are scheduled on Jule 17, 2022, is politically charged,’ he wrote, adding, “Certain political leaders are raising the emotions of their workers/supporters.”

“In such a situation, police would not be only able to provide a conducive environment to conduct elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner.”

The chief election commissioner further said that in their experience, during the recently-concluded by-polls in NA-240 Korangi-II and the first phase of the Sindh local government elections, police alone were unable to control the scale of violence because of their short numbers.

“Most of the time, these numerical inadequacies, coupled with lack of proper training and resources prohibit timely action, thus resulting in violence spiralling out of control,” he argued.

Further, the poll body said that the political narrative from many sides has “vitiated the atmosphere considerably, causing increased polarization, thus highly placing the incoming election at a risk premium.”

He also warned of a militant element in certain parties.

“The presence of militant elements in certain parties has increased this risk manifold,” the CEC wrote.

Pointing to the deterrent role played by the Rangers in the Sindh local government elections and the duty of the federation, he sought the deployment of the paramilitary force in the upcoming elections.

“Keeping in view the law and order situation of the areas/constituencies, it is reiterated that the Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) / Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) be deployed,” the ECP urged.

The CEC requested the deployment of the Rangers in “static mode” in four sensitive constituencies of Lahore and one each in Multan and Karachi.

For the remaining 15 constituencies in Punjab where by-polls are expected, Raja said deployment can be maintained as an enhanced quick reaction force which can provide backup to the police force on the ground.