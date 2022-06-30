Elahi to challenge LHC’s verdict on Hamza Shehbaz’s election in Supreme Court

Punjab Assembly Speaker and candidate for the chief minister slot, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, will approach the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict of the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding election of the Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz, SAMAA News reported on Thursday.

The high court in its verdict earlier today ordered recounting of votes in the election of Hamza Shehbaz as chief minister of the province.

Elahi, who is the joint candidate of the PTI-PML-Q coalition for the post, said they would approach the top court on Friday (tomorrow).

Elahi has completed consultation with the legal team headed by Barrister Ali Zafar and said he would raise legal points in its petition to be filed in the apex court.

He said that the re-election has been ordered at a time when five members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were in Saudi Arabia for Hajj while six others were abroad for some important personal work.

SAMAA TV also reported that the PTI will file the petition against the high court’s verdict in the Supreme Court on Friday morning and seek a stay order.

It has been reported that the PTI-PML-Q coalition will boycott the voting for chief minister if they are not unable to get a stay order against the high court’s decision.