Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 6pm - SAMAA TV - 30 June 2022 Samaa News Headlines 6pm - SAMAA TV - 30 June 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 6pm - SAMAA TV - 30 June 2022 Recommended Govt raises fuel prices by up to Rs18.68 PM meets Zardari, Bilalwal to discuss fissures in the coalition Udaipur murder sparks fury on Indian social media Related Stories ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ WATCH: Tourist couple goes viral for saving a child’s life in Naltar Valley Most Popular Shahid Afridi fined for overspeeding Pakistani vlogger Abdullah Khattak passed away in tragic car accident Imran Khan spent princely sum of Rs2b on media campaign during last days in office