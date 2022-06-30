PHF launches franchise-based league ‘The Max’

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) launched its first-ever franchise-based league on Thursday in Lahore.

During the launching ceremony, PHF President Brig (retd) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar stated that the league has been named ‘The Max’ after “thorough deliberation”.

The schedule of the first season has not been revealed, yet, although it is likely that it will be held towards the end of 2022.

According to a press release issued by the PHF, the league has been formed to “promote and revive” hockey in Pakistan.

Initially, five city-based teams, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar and Islamabad, will take part in the three-week event. The inaugural edition will be held at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

Earlier this year in February, PHF signed a consultancy agreement, in Lahore, for the league. A team of consultants, which includes Senior Advisor Salman Sarwar Butt and Project Director Harris Jalil Mir, will work alongside the PHF to design, develop, market, operationalise and manage the league.

“League will revive Pakistan hockey at the national as well as the international level,” said Butt. “We are working hard to ensure that the league will be financially viable for all the stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, Mir said: “I consider working on the league as a national duty which is why this project is very close to my heart. We hope that the league will revive interest of the younger generation in hockey.”

The PHF is also keen on roping in foreign players, from countries like Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and Spain, for the event.

The event organisers will reveal details about franchises’ bidding, event schedule, players’ selection, event sponsors and broadcasters over the next few days.