To be or not to be: 20 key decisions taken by Hamza as CM

Hamza Shahbaz has been ousted as the chief minister of Pakistan’s most populous province after the Lahore High Court ruled that his election was void. Following the verdict, questions began to be asked whether decisions the PML-N leader took during his brief tenure will remain or be overturned.

A five-member larger bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday released an eight page majority verdict. The order declared Hamza Shahbaz’s election as Punjab chief minister election of April 16 and subsequently took oath on April 30, had to be reconducted.

More importantly, it noted that all orders passed by Hamza Shahbaz and his cabinet from April 30 onwards will remain valid.

“In the interest of the administration of the Province and its people, I put forth to invoke the de facto doctrine and declare that all acts /actions, otherwise legal and valid, executed between 30.04.2022 and today by the respondent-Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as Chief Minister of Punjab and his Cabinet, shall not be adversely affected by reason only of this order and proposed reasons,” the verdict read.

Hamza’s 20 key decisions

While his tenure may have been brief, Hamza had plenty of time to make some key decisions, including the presentation and approval of the provincial budget for the upcoming financial year 2022-23.

In fact, he took another key decision mere hours prior to his dismissal, increasing the minimum wage for workers in the province.

Here is a list of all of the key decisions he took as chief minister:

May 1

A relative of Usman Buzdar, Bahawalnagar District Police Officer (DPO) Zafar Buzdar, was removed from his post and appointed as an officer on special duty (OSD).

May 2:

Hamza Shahbaz said the previous government’s health card services to continue across the province.

May 10:

CM Hamza Shahbaz ordered immediately to notify the price control committees consisting of active persons.

May 11:

The chief minister directed the authorities to fix all CCTV cameras installed around Lahore under the Safe City project without delay to reduce the incidence of crime.

May 12:

Hamza ordered the transport department to restore the Speedo bus service in South-Punjab cities.

In another order, patients at all government hospitals in Punjab will be provided medicines for free.

May 14:

Hamza announced to set up the Chief Minister’s Price Control Cell at his office.

Further, focal persons of district price control committees were told to actively perform to ensure the availability of essential items at a fixed rate.

Hamza Shahbaz also ordered the Bahawalpur commissioner to visit affected areas of Cholistan to ascertain the status of food provision and water supply. He also asked authorities to submit a detailed report on the actions taken in this regard.

May 17

In Murree, Hamza directed to formulate a water recycling plan to overcome shortages and conduct an inquiry on illegal constructions in the hillstation.

The CM further directed officials to introduce a modern system for tourists’ count and traffic information.

May 28

Hamza banned public gatherings by political parties at the Greater Iqbal Park (Minar-e-Pakistan) in Lahore.

June 1

Hamza announced a pilot project of solar-powered water plants to provide water in Cholistan.

June 5

The chief minister announced that the provincial cabinet, himself included, will pay for their fuel expenses while carrying out their official duties, instead of charging the government.

June 11

Hamza approved recruitment against new posts in CTD without delay.

June 19

To implement the government’s energy conservation plan in major cities, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan, Hamza Shehbaz announced the closure of markets in Punjab by 9pm. Restaurants were allowed to remain open till 11:30pm and marriage halls till 10pm.

June 24

Hamza decided to scrap 11 toll plazas.

June 26:

Hamza announced to provide 12,000 scooties to all female teachers, lady polio workers, women health workers and working women of all government and semi-government institutions across the province.

June 29

Hamza started inquiring into complaints of malfunctioning air conditioners at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

June 30

The CM announced an increase of Rs5,000 in the minimum wage for unskilled labor, raising the previous limit from Rs20,000 to Rs25,000 per month starting July 1.