Karachi police heads to Punjab to bring Dua Zehra back

Police in Karachi have set off for Punjab to bring Dua Zehra - the Karachi teenager who had eloped - back to the metropolis and undergo an age-determination test.

A five-member team departed for Punjab on Thursday afternoon after the Sindh home department wrote to counterparts in Punjab.

The team is expected to bring the teenager back to Karachi after a civil court had ordered them to form a new medical board and conduct an age-determining test afresh.

Request to Punjab

The letter, a copy of which is available with SAMAA TV, was written by the Sindh Home Department’s Judicial-II Section Officer Aijaz Ali Bhatti on Wednesday.

Addressed to the Punjab Home Department’s secretary, Bhatti referred to a request made by the Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) and Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) DIG had requested transit and support in Punjab.

“It is requested that necessary police assistance for bringing back Dua-e-Zehra (age 14 years) to Karachi for producing before the Medical Board as directed by Civil Judge & Judicial Magistrate, may kindly be accorded to the fulfilment of all legal/codal formalities, under intimation to this department,” the letter read.

It added that the five-member team will be headed by DSP Shoukat Ali Sohani, Lady Head Constable Aziz Sultana along with other members of AVCC/CIA.

The letter further stated that the officers carrying out the action will ensure the genuineness of the relevant documents and case before proceeding further.

Medical board formed

Earlier on Tuesday, the Sindh government formed a six-member medical board following directions from a civil court.

The board will be headed by the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Principal Saba Sohail while she would be accompanied by members including Dr Sikandar Rafique, Dr Rani, and Professor Nazli Hossain.

Besides them, two police surgeons including Dr Ramla Naz and Professor Shah Jahan would also be part of the medical board.