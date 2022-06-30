Punjab CM election: Disgruntled PTI MPAs decide against voting for Elahi

Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) members in the Punjab Assembly have decided that they will not vote for Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi in the election of Chief Minister, SAMAA TV’s correspondent Asim Naseer reported.

PTI MPAs, who call themselves PTI ideological group, have decided to remain absent from the assembly.

Hamza Shahbaz was elected CM Punjab in a ruckus-marred session of the Punjab Assembly on April 16, 2022.

PTI had nominated Elahi for the post of chief ministership.

On Thursday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) annulled Hamza Shehbaz’s election as the chief minister of Punjab in a 4-1 verdict.

The five-member larger bench of the LHC headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali pronounced the verdict on the petitions filed by the PTI.

It ordered the presiding officer to conduct re-election after subtracting 25 votes of PTI defecting members if there is a shortfall of required votes, 186, to become the CM.