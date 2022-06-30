Imran Khan claims PTI candidates getting calls from unknown numbers

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said that the biggest discussion in the country at the moment is the regime change conspiracy as the country — once a growing economy — is facing economic devastation in a few weeks.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Thursday, Imran Khan claimed that “interference” in the Punjab by-election was in full swing and the PTI candidates were receiving phone calls from unknown numbers and being advised against running on PTI tickets.

Imran Khan said at least two PTI ticket-holders had informed him about the threatening calls they had received from unidentified numbers.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is going beyond lengths to stop notification of PTI members on reserved seats.

He said that earlier in the National Assembly PTI MNAs received ‘phone calls’ before parting ways with the party.

He said that the first two years of PTI’s government were tough, but the country was put on the track to sustainable growth after years.

“I knew about the conspiracy being hatched for a year, but my mind was not ready to accept that Shehbaz Sharif would be made the prime minister and Asif Zardari would come into power again.”

PTI chairman reiterated that he had informed the ‘neutrals’ that the ouster of his government through conspiracy would dismantle the country’s economy.

Without mentioning who he was referring to, the former prime minister said, “May be ‘they’ were thinking that Shehbaz Sharif would turnaround the country like he showed in the advertisements [as chief minister].” He asked, “Who will take responsibility of Pakistan’s current condition now?”

He said that through NRO-1, the public wealth looted by corrupt leaders was pardoned.

PTI leader said the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi had sent a letter to the Supreme Court for a probe into the ‘conspiracy’ and emphasized that the apex court should look into it and identify the local abettors to save Pakistan from such incidents happening again in future.

He claimed that the ruling elite of Pakistan is convinced that they have to accept what the US says, adding that the corrupt people are controllable which is why they were imposed on the country.

Imran Khan expressed fears that the incumbent government would destroy state institutions, adding that they have approached the Supreme Court against the NAB laws which has certified white collar crime in Pakistan.

He said the local government (LG) elections in Sindh were even questioned by the coalition partners including MQM-P and JUI-F.

The ex-premier feared that Pakistan was being steered to a point when the global powers would ask it to compromise sovereignty for a bailout.

The ex-premier said the vast majority of Pakistan still believes in the ideology of Pakistan except for a layer of corrupt elite sitting at top positions, expressing that it has now turned into a war between the people who are ideological and who are not.

He reiterated that the only solution to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis was free and fair elections.

He said that the objective of Pakistan’s creation was not to get dictation from others but to exist as an independent state. The foundation of Pakistan was laid on the principle of Riyasat-e-Madina, he said.

He said that in the developing world, only ‘small thieves’ go to jails, and the powerful people roam free, adding that $7,000 billion of laundered money from third-world countries is parked in offshore accounts.

Imran Khan said he was surprised to read the language used in the cipher, sent by the US as it was an insult to a country.