timeline
1066 : September. Harald Hardrada, King of Norway, invades England : October. William of Normandy defeats and kills Harold II at Hastings.
1070 : William the Conqueror subdues the north of England : First Norman stone castle is built in Wales.
1076 : ‘Revolt of the Earls’ ends with the execution of Waltheof, Earl of Northumbria.
1077 : Bayeux Tapestry illustrating the Battle of Hastings is completed.
1085 : Domesday Book is instituted to survey the English lands of William the Conqueror.
1086 : Landholders swear loyalty to William the Conqueror at Salisbury.
1087 : William the Conqueror dies at Rouen, Normandy.
1087 : William II is crowned at Westminster Abbey.