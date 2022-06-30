Watch Live

Jun 30, 2022
1066 : September. Harald Hardrada, King of Norway, invades England : October. William of Normandy defeats and kills Harold II at Hastings.

1070 : William the Conqueror subdues the north of England : First Norman stone castle is built in Wales.

1076 : ‘Revolt of the Earls’ ends with the execution of Waltheof, Earl of Northumbria.

1077 : Bayeux Tapestry illustrating the Battle of Hastings is completed.

1085 : Domesday Book is instituted to survey the English lands of William the Conqueror.

1086 : Landholders swear loyalty to William the Conqueror at Salisbury.

1087 : William the Conqueror dies at Rouen, Normandy.

1087 : William II is crowned at Westminster Abbey.

