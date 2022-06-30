Wimbledon: Aisam-ul-Haq and Aleksandr Nedovyesov qualify for second round

Pakistan’s tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq has qualified for the second round of the ongoing Wimbledon men’s doubles event.

The 42-year-old defeated Marcos Giron and James Duckworth, alongside his Ukrainian-Kazakhstani partner Aleksandr Nedovyesov.

The duo won the match by a scoreline of 6-3, 6-7, 6-1, 6-2 at court 5 on Wednesday.

Alhamdulliah 🙏🙏🙏 winning start here in london @wimbledon

2nd round in sha Allah on Friday pic.twitter.com/AvE4pUC2kK — Aisam ul Haq Qureshi (@aisamhqureshi) June 29, 2022

The winning pair won 85 percent of points on the first serve as compared to 73 of their opponents. The duo were also ahead on the second serve points won with 55 as compared to 44.

Aisam and Aleksandr also converted five out of the 11 break points, whereas as Giron and Duckworth fluffed all four opportunities.

Aisam and Aleksandr will face 16th seeds David Vega Hernández and Rafael Matos in the second round on Friday.

It must be noted that David and Rafael defeated British pair of Jay Clarke and Liam Broady in the first round.

The American-British pair of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury are the top seeds for the doubles event.