Health officer who slapped a presiding officer in Sindh LG polls faces suspension

After outrage on social media, the Sindh government on Thursday suspended the official whose video of slapping a presiding officer during the local bodies’ elections in Sindh last Sunday went viral on social media.

The Assistant Account of Sindh Health Department, Muhammad Junejo, had slapped a presiding officer during local bodies polls in Islamkot.

The video of the incident made rounds on social media and sparked outrage. The users castigated the government official over his action, demanding immediate action against him from the concerned authorities.

In response to the social media outrage, the Sindh government has suspended Junejo.

A notification in this regard has also been issued according to which the official will still be able to withdraw his salary and other allowances during the suspension.

On June 29, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had also taken notice of the video.

The deputy director of the ECP, Sajjad Khattak, directed the Tharparkar district returning officer (DRO) and others to submit a report of the incident so that an action could be taken against the officer involved in the entire episode.