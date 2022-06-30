Fawad Chaudhry picks holes in LHC’s verdict on Hamza Shehbaz’s CM election

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry found fault with the verdict of the Lahore High Court (LHC) resulting in the ouster of Hamza Shehbaz as the chief minister of Punjab shortly after the written judgement was released.

The LHC gave the verdict on the petitions filed by PTI against the election of Hamza Shehbaz. However, Fawad is not satisfied with the decision and claimed that it would further exacerbate the political crisis in Punjab as it was flawed.

“The decision of the high court has further aggravated the political crisis in Punjab,” he said in a tweet following the high court’s decision.

“[Although] Hamza’s government has not survived, but the crisis will not end due to the given solution [of prevailing situation],” he opined.

Chaudhry said that there are various flaws in the court’s verdict and added that the PTI has summoned a meeting of its legal committee.

He further announced taking the matter to the Supreme Court after consultation with the party’s legal experts.

In another tweet, Fawad said that the re-election of Punjab CM in the current assembly was very hard and said the only solution to end the prevailing crisis lied in the fresh general elections.