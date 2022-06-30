Atta Tarar claims to have numbers for winning Punjab CM election again

Punjab Minister Attaullah Tarar on Thursday claimed that the Lahore High Court (LHC) did not annul Hamza Shehbaz’s election as the Punjab chief minister, adding that he is still the CM.

Addressing the media in Lahore following the high court’s decision, Tarar said they still have nine more votes than the PTI-PML-Q coalition.

He said the court ruled that the votes of the defectors would not be counted, adding that the court has not ordered a fresh election for the CM but the continuation of the previous election.

Tarar said that after the subtraction of votes of PTI’s lawmakers, there would be a run-off election which would be supervised by Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari.

He said the Punjab Governor will call the assembly session at 4pm on Friday.

The minister added that according to the Constitution, if a chief minister cannot get a simple majority, 186 votes, then the next election would take place immediately from the votes of the members present in the assembly.

He claimed that Hamza Shehbaz would stay as the CM, adding that PML-N had 197 votes in the previous election.

He said that the election will be a run-off election now, adding that PML-N still has 177 votes after subtraction of PTI members’ votes which is nine more votes than the PTI-PML-Q coalition.

The minister said the lawmakers trying to disrupt the re-election would face contempt of court.