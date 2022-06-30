Hamza out, Buzdar in: Twitter goes gaga over Lahore High Court’s verdict

Lahore High Court (LHC) nullified Hamza Shehbaz’s election as the chief minister of Punjab, SAMAA TV reported on Thursday.

The court pronounced verdict on the petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The high court’s decision in favor of PTI’s petitions means re-election for the post of Punjab chief minister. The court also reinstated PTI’s Usman Buzdar as the acting Punjab CM.

