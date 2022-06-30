Watch Live

Hamza out, Buzdar in: Twitter goes gaga over Lahore High Court’s verdict

LHC nullified Hamza Shehbaz’s election as the Punjab CM & reinstated Usman Buzdar instead
Samaa Web Desk Jun 30, 2022
Lahore High Court (LHC) nullified Hamza Shehbaz’s election as the chief minister of Punjab, SAMAA TV reported on Thursday.

The court pronounced verdict on the petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The high court’s decision in favor of PTI’s petitions means re-election for the post of Punjab chief minister. The court also reinstated PTI’s Usman Buzdar as the acting Punjab CM.

And while this created frenzy, Twitterati did what it does best - made memes out of the entire situation. We’ve gathered some of the best ones for you right here:

Memes

Hamza Shehbaz

Usman Buzdar

