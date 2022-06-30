Minority verdict restores Usman Buzdar as caretaker Punjab CM

While the Lahore High Court annulled the election of Punjab chief minister, one of the five judges restored Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Sardar Usman Buzdar as caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab.

A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali pronounced the verdict on the petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The verdict was a 4-1 as only Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi held a different opinion on the matter.

In his additional note, Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi concurred to the extent of the majority ruling that defecting votes should not be counted and that Hamza Shahbaz’s election was not lawful.

However, Justice Sethi called for skipping the recounting step and going directly to runoff election as, he said, it was clear that Hamza Shahbaz did not command a majority of 185, after 25 defecting votes are subtracted from the 197 votes he received on April 30.

The Judge also ruled in favor of allowing more time for the runoff election and said that the Punjab Assembly session be called on at 4pm on Saturday, July 2 — a day later than what the majority verdict dictated.

Justice Sethi said that since Hamza Shehbaz Sharif did not command the majority he cannot be allowed to hold of office the chief minister. “Besides, it will give political advantage to respondent over the other contesting candidates,” the additional note read.

The judge set aside the April 30 notification that declared Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as the new chief minister and declared that PTI’s Usman Buzdar stood restored as the acting Punjab CM.

“The Constitutional petitions are allowed in the manner that impugned letter dated 16.04.2022, addressed to Governor of the Punjab by Deputy Speaker, pronouncing respondent-Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as successful member elected for the office of Chief Minister, and Notifications dated 30.04.2022, regarding administration of oath by respondent Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as Chief Minister and cessation of Mr. Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar to hold the office of Chief Minister are set aside being illegal and without lawful authority, the order said.

“Consequently, Mr. Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar, is restored to the office of Chief Minister of Punjab with immediate effect, as he was on said date,” the judge wrote.