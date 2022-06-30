Swara Bhasker receives death threats

After Salman Khan, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker is now receiving death threats. The Veere Di Wedding star confirmed on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Swara Bhasker shared that a letter, written in Hindi, was sent to her which contained a death threat. While no translations of the letter have been made available yet, it has been noted that the death threat was signed by Mulk Ke Jawaan.

Swara Bhasker, while sharing the letter, tweeted: “The youth of the country are demanding jobs on the streets. But one species will suffer inflation, unemployment, starvation. Just historical truth and facts will not survive!”

The police shared that the letter said that the “youth of the country will not tolerate insults to Veer Savarkar”. They have also taken action against the perpetrators.

SOURCE: India Today

Veer Savarkar was a Hindu nationalist who developed a political ideology of Hindutva while he was imprisoned at Ratnagiri in 1922.

The letter comes after a tweet that Swara Bhasker made back in 2017, as follows: