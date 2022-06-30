Punjab CM election annulled as LHC orders re-poll

In a 4-1 verdict, Lahore High Court (LHC) annulled Hamza Shehbaz’s election as the chief minister of Punjab, SAMAA TV reported on Thursday.

A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali pronounced the verdict on the petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The verdict was a 4-1 as only Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi held a different opinion on the matter.

The high court’s decision in favor of PTI’s petitions means re-election for the post of Punjab chief minister.

The court ordered the presiding officer to conduct re-election after subtracting 25 votes of PTI defecting members if there is a shortfall of required votes, 186, to become the CM.

“It is an undeniable fact that 25 members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf had voted for Mr. Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz, whereas the party had nominated Mr. Pervaiz Ellahi as its candidate. Respondent’s contention that the members have not defected in absence of a direction in terms of Article 63A(1)(b) has no force. The emphasised part of the order, ibid, discloses the intent behind the decision that possibility of defection from the Party line, policy or direction is to be curbed, at the time of poll by the Presiding Officer, regardless of declaration or action by Party Head. It is understood that presence in the House, enlistment on voter list and casting of vote is not prohibited, however the vote so cast, is held not countable,” LHC said in the verdict.

Meanwhile, the court has reinstated PTI’s Usman Buzdar as the acting Punjab CM.

“The Constitutional petitions are allowed in the manner that impugned letter dated 16.04.2022, addressed to Governor of the Punjab by Deputy Speaker, pronouncing respondent-Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as successful member elected for the office of Chief Minister, and Notifications dated 30.04.2022, regarding administration of oath by respondent Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as Chief Minister and cessation of Mr. Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar to hold the office of Chief Minister are set aside being illegal and without lawful authority, the order said and added, “Consequently, Mr. Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar, is restored to the office of Chief Minister of the Punjab with immediate effect, as he was on said date.”

“In the interest of the administration of the Province and its people, I put forth to invoke the de facto doctrine and declare that all acts / actions, otherwise legal and valid, executed between 30.04.2022 and today by the respondent-Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as Chief Minister of the Punjab and his Cabinet, shall not be adversely affected by reason only of this order and proposed reasons.”

Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz has summoned legal experts to consult on the situation in light of the court orders.

On Wednesday, the lawyers from the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), PTI and other parties concluded their arguments on the petitions against Hamza Shehbaz’s oath as Punjab chief minister and the manner in which the oath-administration was carried out.

On the petitions, the high court had constituted a five-member larger-bench against the LHC’s single bench verdict ordering National Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Ashraf to administer oath of the CM office to Hamza Shehbaz.