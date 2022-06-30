Hamza Shahbaz’s fate to be decided on Friday as LHC annuls CM election

In a 4-1 verdict, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday annulled Hamza Shehbaz’s election as the chief minister of Punjab and ordered the presiding officer to hold a recount excluding the 25 votes by disgruntled PTI MPAs who had voted in favor of Hamza on April 16 and were later de-seated.

In his additional note, one of the judges — who concurred with the majority verdict to exclude the defecting votes — ruled that Hamza Shahbaz be removed from the office and Usman Buzdar restored as the caretaker chief minister until the re-election. This, however, was not part of the majority verdict.

Punjab Law Minister Ata Tarar and Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb insisted that Hamza Shahbaz will continue to work as the chief minister until a recount of the vote or re-election at 4pm on Friday.

Tarar also claimed that Shahbaz Sharif has the required numbers to be reelected.

A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali pronounced the verdict on the petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which had challenged a Lahore High Court single bench verdict ordering National Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Ashraf to administer the oath of the CM office to Hamza Shehbaz.

The verdict was a 4-1 as only Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi held a different opinion on the matter.

The high court’s decision in favor of PTI’s petitions effectively means re-election for the post of Punjab chief minister though the court has only ordered a recount of the vote, which would be followed by a runoff election if none of the candidates secures a majority.

The Punjab Assembly session for the recount or reelection has been summoned at 4pm on Wednesday.

The court ordered the presiding officer to conduct reelection after subtracting 25 votes of PTI defecting members if there is a shortfall in the required 186 votes to become the CM.

Under the constitution, if none of the candidates could secure a simple majority (186 vote in this case), a runoff election is held.

The LHC has given its verdict in view of a Supreme Court of Pakistan ruling on the interpretation of Article 63A(1)(b), also known as the defection law. The apex court had ruled in May that the votes of 25 MPAs who had supported Hamza in the election could not be counted in the final tally.

“It is an undeniable fact that 25 members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf had voted for Mr. Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz, whereas the party had nominated Mr. Pervaiz Ellahi as its candidate. Respondent’s contention that the members have not defected in absence of a direction in terms of Article 63A(1)(b) has no force. The emphasised part of the order, ibid, discloses the intent behind the decision that possibility of defection from the Party line, policy or direction is to be curbed, at the time of poll by the Presiding Officer, regardless of declaration or action by Party Head. It is understood that presence in the House, enlistment on voter list and casting of vote is not prohibited, however the vote so cast, is held not countable,” LHC said in the verdict.

Hamza’s future to be decided on Friday

The court in its order clarified that Hamza Shahbaz will cease to be the chief minister only if he loses the majority during the recount.

The court ordered PA Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari, who was the presiding officer on April 16, to “recount votes after excluding 25 votes of the defecting members.”

The order said that if none of the candidates secures a simple majority runoff election under the second and thirds phase must be held according to Article 130(4).

“As aconsequence, if required majority, under Article 130(4), is not secured by anycandidate, he shall proceed for second and further polls under its provisos forcompleting the process of election as required under Article 130(4), unless acandidate is elected by majority votes.”

The majority verdict made clear that the notification to declare Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab chief minister will be withdrawn only if he loses the required majority.

“Though on recounting as directed, the consequential procedure and effect shall be in accordance with the Constitution and Rules made thereunder, nevertheless, for clarity, it is explained that Hamza Shahbaz shall cease to be Chief Minister if he loses the required majority after exclusion of 25 votes by Presiding Officer and the communication of his being elected candidate under Rule 21 along with Notification dated 30.04.2022 shall deem to have been quashed,” the order said.

Since the process for the election of the chief minister is to resume from April 30, the court has ordered the Punjab governor to “resume” the original session “on 1st July 2022 (Friday) at 4:00 pm without fail.”

The court has also said that the PA session cannot be prorogued without the election processing getting completed and that the governor will administer the oath to the newly elected chief minister by 11am Saturday “without any hesitation and by ignoring any apprehension regarding conduct election.”

The bench issues warning

The court has also warned against any disruption in the election process saying that any such attempt will be viewed as “contempt of court.” It also referred to past episodes of uproar in the Punjab Assembly.

“We cannot ignore the disorder in various sessions of the Provincial Assembly, therefore are constrained to observe and direct that any attempt of disorder from any quarter shall be taken as contempt of court and shall be proceeded accordingly by this Larger Bench on formal information by any person,” it said.

The court has not approved the PTI petition in toto, saying that it allowed the “writ petitions to the extent and manner noted above, however, rest of the prayers in the petitions are declined by dismissing the petitions to this extent.”

The court has also instructed the PEMRA and FIA to act against Vloggers who “scandalised the proceedings recently.”

The court said it will initiate contempt proceedings for scandalizing the proceedings.

Legal cover of orders since April 30

The court order also provides legal cover to the orders issued by Hamza Shahbaz Sharif during the past two months.

“In the interest of the administration of the Province and its people, I put forth to invoke the de facto doctrine and declare that all acts / actions, otherwise legal and valid, executed between 30.04.2022 and today by the respondent-Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as Chief Minister of the Punjab and his Cabinet, shall not be adversely affected by reason only of this order and proposed reasons.”

Justice Sethi allows more time, restores Buzdar

In his additional note, Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi concurred to the extent of the majority ruling that defecting votes should not be counted and that Hamza Shahbaz’s election was not lawful.

However, Justice Sethi called for skipping the recounting step and going directly to runoff election as, he said, it was clear that Hamza Shahbaz did not command a majority of 185, after 25 defecting votes are subtracted from the 197 votes he received on April 30.

The Judge also ruled in favor of allowing more time for the runoff election and said that the Punjab Assembly session be called on at 4pm on Saturday, July 2 — a day later than what the majority verdict dictated.

Justice Sethi said that since Hamza Shehbaz Sharif did not command the majority he cannot be allowed to hold of office the chief minister. “Besides, it will give political advantage to respondent over the other contesting candidates,” the additional note read.

The judge set aside the April 30 notification that declared Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as the new chief minister and declared that PTI’s Usman Buzdar stood restored as the acting Punjab CM.

“The Constitutional petitions are allowed in the manner that impugned letter dated 16.04.2022, addressed to Governor of the Punjab by Deputy Speaker, pronouncing respondent-Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as successful member elected for the office of Chief Minister, and Notifications dated 30.04.2022, regarding administration of oath by respondent Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as Chief Minister and cessation of Mr. Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar to hold the office of Chief Minister are set aside being illegal and without lawful authority, the order said.

“Consequently, Mr. Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar, is restored to the office of Chief Minister of Punjab with immediate effect, as he was on said date,” the judge wrote.

PTI not happy with the verdict

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has said that it would challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court with party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry saying that the ruling had further deepened the political crisis.

PTI Chief Imran Khan also announced that the party would approach the Supreme Court.

PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi, who was the PTI candidate for Punjab chief minister-slot, has said that he, too, will contest the verdict in the Supreme Court.

Reaction from Hamza Shahbaz

Soon after the ruling was handed down, Hamza Shehbaz summoned legal experts for a consultation on the situation in light of the court orders.

He later said that he always respected decisions by the judiciary and that the verdict had put an end to the political crisis.

The PML-N is also confident of its success because a group of disgruntled PTI MPAs will not vote in favor of Pervaiz Elahi, SAMAA TV’s Asim Naseer reported.

On Wednesday, the lawyers from the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), PTI and other parties concluded their arguments on the petitions against Hamza Shehbaz’s oath as Punjab chief minister and the manner in which the oath-administration was carried out.