PM meets Zardari, Bilalwal to discuss fissures in the coalition

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has invited former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to a luncheon to discuss apprehensions posed by allies in the coalition government.

As per sources, the PM will discuss the reservations of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) before the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) representatives.

Important government issues including the appointment of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman are also up for deliberation during the meeting.

It is expected that the major coalition partners, PM Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, will meet allies soon to ensure inclusivity in the government’s decision-making process.

A couple of days ago, MQM-P leader Waseem Akhtar had threatened the Shahbaz-led government that his party would be compelled to ‘take its own decisions’ if the PPP does not uphold its promises that led to their alliance with the current government.

Separately, BAP Parliamentary Leader Khalid Magsi had also asked the prime minister to keep allies in the loop during decision-making processes.