PCB announces separate men’s red and white-ball contracts for 2022-23 season

A total of 33 men’s players have been awarded central contracts by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the 2022-23 season.

For the first time, the PCB has introduced separate red and white-ball contracts. It has also introduced category “D”, which will be comprise players who are staging comebacks or knocking at the doors of international cricket

The PCB has also given central contracts to seven emerging players as part of its strategy to encourage, develop and incentivise up-and-coming domestic performers.

Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim also explained how the players were selected for central contracts ahead of the upcoming season.

“I want to congratulate all those who have earned central contracts for the 2022-23 season, especially our four younger players who have received red-ball contracts for the first time as part of our vision and strategy to identify, groom and develop specialists for the traditional and purist format of the game.

“I understand there will be a few disappointed players who have missed out on contracts, but I want to reiterate that we are not limiting and restricting ourselves to these 33 players. As and when required, players from outside the list will be included.

“We have also expanded our category of emerging cricketers from three to seven as it is very important for us to groom those cricketers who have potential to make it to the top level and give an incentive to those players who have excelled in our domestic tournaments.”

Salient features of central contracts