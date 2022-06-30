US dollar puts up some resistance but can’t stop rupee gain 27 paisas

The rupee’s current streak of gains against the US dollar continued on Thursday, as it gained another 27 paisas over the greenback on Thursday.

According to data for interbank trading published by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday afternoon, the rupee made gains of 27 paisas over the previous day’s close against the dollar.

The rupee finished the trading day at 204.85. The previous day, it had closed at RS205.12.

Earlier during intraday trading in the interbank, the rupee had gained as much as Rs0.87.

However, by the end of the day, the rupee lost some of that ground.

The dollar was being traded for a low of Rs204.25 after having opened at a level below yesterday’s close of Rs205.12.

On Wednesday, the rupee continued to rebound against the US dollar, climbing Rs1.75 in interbank trading.

It was the second consecutive day that the rupee has made strong gains against the US dollar.