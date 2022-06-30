UK royal family will not release Meghan Markle’s ‘bullying’ report: source

The details of a probe into allegations of bullying by the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle against royal family staff will not be published despite its outcome leading to reform in the palace’s administration, according to a senior family source.

Buckingham Palace launched an investigation last year and gathered testimony from staff about their experiences of working for Meghan, before she and husband Prince Harry quit frontline duties in January 2020.

During a briefing on the annual royal finances report, published Thursday, a senior palace source said the details would remain hidden to protect the privacy of those who took part.

“Because of the confidentiality of the discussions we have not communicated the detailed recommendations,” they said.

“The recommendations have been incorporated within policies and procedures wherever appropriate, and policies and procedures have changed.”

Meghan and Harry shocked the royal family when they accused unnamed members of racism during an interview with US talk show star Oprah Winfrey.

She denied the bullying allegations, which first emerged in March 2021, just before the Oprah interview, and called them “a calculated smear campaign”.

The allegations and the interview deepened a crisis for the family, which has been hit by revelations about Prince Andrew’s links to late billionaire financier and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Relations between Harry and his father Prince Charles have reportedly been strained, but a royal source said he had a “very emotional” first meeting with his granddaughter Lili earlier this month.

Harry and Meghan were low-key attendees at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, jetting in from California with their children Lili, aged one, and Archie, aged three.

Charles’s charitable foundation is currently under investigation for an alleged cash-for-honours scandal.