Udaipur murder, Awami Express derail, Malik Riaz deal, finance bill approved

Pakistan has rejected Indian media reports insinuating that the murder of a Hindu tailor in Udaipur city was somewhow linked to Pakistan.

Rajasthan Home Minister Rajendra Singh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that one of the two killers of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal had visited Karachi in 2014 for 45 days.

“We categorically reject any such insinuations, which are typical of the BJP-RSS ‘Hindutva’ driven Indian regime’s attempts at maligning Pakistan including by externalizing their internal issues through pointing of fingers towards Pakistan. Such malicious attempts will not succeed in misleading the people, either in India or abroad.”

Three bogies of Awami Express en route from Peshawar to Karachi derailed near Khanpur on Thursday morning, blocking the down track. According to Railway authorities no loss of life has been reported. There has been no information yet why the train derailed.

A meeting of the cabinet committee has been called on Thursday to look in the recovery of Rs41 billion which was to be repatriated to Pakistan following a deal between the family of property tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain and the UK’s premier anti-money laundering watchdog, the National Crime Agency (NCA), SAMAA TV reported.

The National Assembly on Wednesday passed the Finance Bill 2022 with a majority vote, giving its assent to the federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The finance bill also incorporated amendments introduced by the government on June 24, over a week after the bill was first tabled on June 10.

Pakistan’s moon-sighting body, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, has reported that the Zilhajj crescent was not sighted on Wednesday and consequently the Eid al-Adha will fall on July 10 this year.