Fans get a sneak peek of Fawad Khan in Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel has been creating a lot of hype for the past few years - and more so since it’s release earlier this month. And now, fans might just get to see their favourite, Fawad Khan soon.

Ms. Marvel’s fourth episode streamed on Disney+ last night and fans were over the moon to finally get a sneak peek of the much-anticipated Fawad Khan, starring in the show as Hasan.

According to the short clip featured in the show, Fawad Khan will be playing Kamala Khan’s Nana (grandfather). Here’s a photo from episode 4 which features a glimpse of the actor.

While fans only saw a photo of Fawad Khan as Hasan this time around, the next episode is expected to feature him. But we’re still not sure how much screen time he will get. Nevertheless, it’ll be great to see the deserving actor make his debut in the MCU.

Episode 4, which was directed by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, saw Kamala Khan heading to Karachi. Since the episode streamed, fans have been going gaga on the sights and sounds of Karachi which were featured on the show.