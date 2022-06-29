Foreign Officer blasts Indian attempt of linking Udaipur murder with Pakistan

Pakistan has rejected Indian media reports insinuating that the murder of a Hindu tailor in Udaipur city was somewhow linked to Pakistan.

The foreign office on Wednesday issued a statement in response to reports appearing in a segment of the Indian media regarding investigations into the murder case in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

The FO spokesperson said, “We have seen reports in a segment of the Indian media referring to investigations into the murder case in Udaipur, mischievously seeking to link the accused individuals, Indian nationals, to an organization in Pakistan.

“We categorically reject any such insinuations, which are typical of the BJP-RSS ‘Hindutva’ driven Indian regime’s attempts at maligning Pakistan including by externalizing their internal issues through pointing of fingers towards Pakistan. Such malicious attempts will not succeed in misleading the people, either in India or abroad.”

Rajasthan Home Minister Rajendra Singh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that one of the two killers of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal had visited Karachi in 2014 for 45 days.

Indian authorities deployed a heavy police contingent to Udaipur after the killing of Kanhaiya Lal as two Indian Muslims were arrested in connection with his murder.