Senator claims 80 tons of gold smuggled into Pakistan every year

Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar, from Balochistan province, has claimed that every year 80 tons of gold is smuggled into Pakistan due to import-related constraints.

The senator made the claim at a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce on Wednesday.

Senator Kakar said that about 80 tons of gold is consumed in the Pakistani market and all this gold is smuggled into Pakistan.

The SBP also does not permit the use of foreign exchange for gold imports, he said.

Pakistan imported only 302 kilograms of gold in the 11 months (July-May) of the current fiscal year, almost double than the previous year’s import of 140 kilograms.

This is only 0.33% of the 80 tons of consumption claimed by Senator Kakar.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, was briefed on the issue of gold imports in the country.

Senator Kakar urged the government to allow the import of gold legally. “Even if the government does not allow it, gold is still being smuggled, so why not allow it to be imported legally. It will also benefit the country in terms of taxes,” said Anwar Ul Haq Kakar.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar said that a lot of work has been done regarding gold. It also falls under the category of luxury items, which face a temporary import ban, he said.

But the import ban is an emergency measure that is to be lifted soon, the minister said adding that the trade imbalance and current account deficit figures were worrisome.

Syed Naveed Qamar assured the panel that the issue of gold import would be resolved within a month.

The committee also considered the issue of containers stranded at the port due to the import ban.

Syed Naveed Qamar said that we will settle the tax issues with the owners of the trapped containers as soon as possible and release them.

Senator Fida Mohammad pointed out that gurr and sugar are considered in the same category and expressed his concerns over the export ban on Gur.

The Commerce Secretary agreed with Senator Fida Mohammad that the issue of Gur and Sugar should be dealt with separately.

Chairperson NTC informed the committee that a 26% tax has been imposed on gypsum imports to protect the local industry.

Representatives of the gypsum industry said that paper used in finished gypsum products is being imported from Thailand and China. This special type of paper is not manufactured in Pakistan but still heavy tax has been imposed on its import. Chairperson NTC said that the industry should file its case in NTC and we will take necessary steps in this regard.

Senators flay ‘steel mafia’

The Ministry of Commerce gave a briefing on the increase in the price of iron/steel rods and the consequent increase in construction cost.

Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir said that the local production of steel in Pakistan is about 7-8 million tons annually. The steel mafia has been able to get the taxes imposed on steel imports in the form of heavy regulatory duties and anti-dumping duties, as well as drastically increasing the price of local steel in the country, he said.

Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir was of the view that the import of one to two million tonnes of steel should be allowed in the country. This will have a positive effect on prices and create a competitive atmosphere in the market, he said adding that a policy should be formulated to import cheap steel from Iran through barter trade.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi said that the tax on imported scrap used in steel should be reduced in order to reduce the prices of steel products.

The Chairman Committee decided to convene a meeting at the Ministry of Commerce or NTC as soon as possible under a one-point agenda to further consider the matter.