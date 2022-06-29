SBCA issues list of fake housing projects, warns people against investing

The Sindh Building Control Authority has warned the Karachi residents against investing in housing schemes which have not are not “cleared” by the land owning agencies and building control authority.

The Public Sale Advertisement & Complaints Department of SBCA has issued a list of illegal housing projects.

In a public notice issued by the SBCA in newspapers, it regulatory body has warned public land mafia is selling properties in 17 illegal public sale projects without sale NOC sales and publishing advertisement.

Booking, buying and selling of properties in these projects are completely illegal, the notice said, adding that the general public should refrain from investing in these projects or else they will be responsible for their own losses.

Here is the list projects that have been declared illegal by the SBCA:

Zubaida Residency – Surjani Town, Scheme 41

Fatima Residency – Surjani Town, Scheme 41

Memon Residency Phase-II – Surjani Town

Fatima Dream City Phase-II, III and IV near Memon Goth – Malir

Surjani Dream City – Surjani Town

Marwa Hills Villas – Manghopir

Korangi Town Residency

Rumaisa City – Northern Bypass

Al-Arif Residency – Gulshan-e-Maymar

Al Huda Residency – Surjani Town, Scheme 41

Jamila Grand – Surjani Town

Gateway Green City – Hub River Road near Raees Goth Karachi

Supreme City – Gadap Town, Deh Allah Piyahi

Mountain View City – Keamari Town

M A Enclave

Azan Icon City near Baqai Medical College – Scheme-45 Gadap Town

Aajma Arcade in Surjani Town, Sector 5D

Farhan Qaiser, Director Public Sale Advertisement & Complaints Department, confirmed the development. Qaiser said the list was issued in the larger interest of the public so they refrain from investing in these projects.

SBCA director said these housing projects are being constructed without attaining the NOCs and building approval plans from the authority.

It is pertinent to mention here that the KDA in the month of April launched grand anti-encroachment operation in Surjani Town-Scheme 41.

During the operation, the KDA anti-encroachment team demolished illegal concrete structures, booking offices and boundary walls of these fake housing projects.

The KDA operation was led by additional director Jamil Baloch. He told SAMAA Digital that the removal operation is an on-going activity to safe government land.

The land grabbers after some time started encroaching the government land, so that the authorities decided to make public the details of illegal housing projects for the larger interest of general public.