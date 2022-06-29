Two KMC officials indicted for not halting construction around Frere Hall

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has indicted two officials in a case regarding construction of a gate and a boundary wall at Karachi’s Frere Hall, SAMAA TV reported.

The director general parks and director general anti encroachment were indicted for not implementing the court’s June 20 order to halt every construction activity on the park’s premises.

The court has also ordered the constitution of an inquiry board to probe incompliance with the court’s orders and submit a report within one month. Both the officers will remain suspended till the submission of report.

On June 20, a single-member bench of the SHC had ordered immediate demolition of concrete structures being constructed around the park. The court also issued a show-cause notice to Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab and a restraining order against his intrusion in any heritage building or site.

Justice Mohammad Junaid Ghaffar passed the order on a civil suit filed by architect Marvi Mazhar. The news of construction around the park evoked strong public reaction on social media. The civil society activists and citizens said a gate and boundary wall would limit access to the park.

In her petition, Mazhar argued that the construction at Frere Hall was being done in violation of the Sindh Cultural Heritage (Prevention) Act 1994. She had requested the court to declare the construction illegal and in violation of the heritage laws.

After the court’s order, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and Karachi administrator filed an appeal against the order.

On June 23, the SHC appellate bench on Wednesday suspended the verdict and the show cause notice. However, the bench directed the KMC to maintain the status quo in respect of the construction around the park.