Everything you need to know about Zidane Iqbal: Man Utd footballer of Pakistani roots

Manchester United have announced that they have signed a long-term contract with 19-year-old midfielder Zidane Iqbal, who is a player of Pakistani roots, which will keep him at the club till 2025 with the option to extend for a further year.

In December last year, Iqbal became the first British-South Asian to play for Manchester United.

Here is everything you need to know about Zidane Iqbal.

Born

Zidane was born in Manchester on April 27, 2003 to a Pakistani father and an Iraqi mother.

Starting playing football at the age of four

He stepped into local football by joining Sale United at the age of four.

Joins Man Utd Youth team

Iqbal left Sale United at the age of nine to join Manchester United’s Youth team.

First professional contract

Manchester United offered Zidane his first professional contract in April 2021.

Style of play

Zidane caught everyone’s eye with his penetrative passing in the middle of the park while also making things tick in the final third with his dribbling skills.

Man Utd debut

Zidane made his debut for Manchester United in December last year during a Champions League match against Young Boys. This is his only senior appearance for the club so far.

Inspiration

Former Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil is has inspired Zidane the most on the football field.

“Mesut Ozil, because he’s a Muslim like me. Just seeing another Muslim footballer is a good thing,” he told the official Man Utd website last year.

“The journey is different for everyone, and I can tell you it’s not easy. It’s like a rollercoaster, up and down. You just have to enjoy the ride and whatever’s meant to be is meant to be.”

Track record

He has scored 11 goals, along with two assists, in 43 appearances which includes competitions such as Premier League 2 and UEFA Youth League.

International debut for Iraq

Zidane made his international debut for Iraq in January, earlier this year, during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. It must be noted that was eligible to represent England, Iraq and Pakistan.

Proud of his roots

The Whalley Range-born Academy graduate is a proud Mancunian of Pakistani and Iraqi heritage.

“I’ve grown up in Manchester my whole life so I’d say I’m a proud Mancunian, but I’m also proud of my heritage as well. I’m proud of being English, Pakistani and Iraqi,” he said during an interview released by Manchester United in January this year.