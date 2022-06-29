Eid al-Adha falls on July 10 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s moon-sighting body, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, has reported that the Zilhajj crescent was not sighted on Wednesday and consequently the Eid al-Adha will fall on July 10 this year.

Ruet-e-Hilal committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad chaired the meeting of the central committee in Karachi. Officials of the ministry of religious affairs, SUPARCO, Met Office, and Ministry of Science and Technology also attended the meeting.

Zonal committees held meetings at their respective headquarters in Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta and Peshawar.

After the meeting, Maulana Abdul Khabir announced that no report of the crescent sighting was received from any part of the country.

Meanwhile, the unofficial committee led by Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzi has also announced that the Zilhajj crescent was not sighted on Wednesday and that the Eid al-Adha will fall on Sunday, July 10.

Earlier, astronomers predicted that Eid al-Adha will fall on July 10 as there are lesser chances of Zilhajj crescent sighting on June 29.

Eid al-Adha is also known as ‘Feast of Sacrifice’ is celebrated on the 10th of Zilhajj whereas Youme Arafat - the standing on the Plains of Arafat, is observed on the 9th of Zilhajj.

The Zilhajj moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. The month of Zilhajj will start on June 30 and Eid will be celebrated across the kingdom on July 9, 2022. The Hajj ritual – known as the Day of Arafat – will fall on July 8.