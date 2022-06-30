British-Pakistani artist Osman Yousefzada gears up for a solo show

Osman Yousefzada, the widely known interdisciplinary artist, is currently on a visit to Pakistan. Known across the world by his self-titled label and work in the visual arts, Osman has been honoured by the Victoria and Albert Museum for a solo show next month in the UK.

Osman’s latest venture is a series of sculptures and installations at ‘What is Seen and What is Not’, a show by the New British Council commission in partnership with the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A), London, which will take place from July 15 to September 25.

This is the first time a conversation will be centered around Pakistan, marking its 75th birth anniversary, stated a press release.

Born in England to Pakistani-Pushtun parents, Osman has grown up witnessing the struggles of immigrants first-hand. He was raised in a deeply conservative Pakistani community in Birmingham and absorbed the clash of cultures, communities and colours around him.

A man of many talents, the visual representations of Osman’s inner-most thoughts and emotions are conveyed via a multitude of mediums because a single medium fails to hold the power of truly depicting the essence of his work. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Osman’s creative expressions are part of a larger multiverse containing moving imagery, sculptures & installations, as well as text, performance and dress-making.

From being sent to run errands like picking out fabrics and shoes, he is now a household name in the world of fashion, dressing the likes of Beyonce and Lady Gaga in coveted designs from his label.