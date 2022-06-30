Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Lifestyle » Arts

British-Pakistani artist Osman Yousefzada gears up for a solo show

He will be featuring his work at the Victoria and Albert Museum next month in the UK
Samaa Web Desk Jun 30, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Osman Yousefzada, the widely known interdisciplinary artist, is currently on a visit to Pakistan. Known across the world by his self-titled label and work in the visual arts, Osman has been honoured by the Victoria and Albert Museum for a solo show next month in the UK.

Osman’s latest venture is a series of sculptures and installations at ‘What is Seen and What is Not’, a show by the New British Council commission in partnership with the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A), London, which will take place from July 15 to September 25.

This is the first time a conversation will be centered around Pakistan, marking its 75th birth anniversary, stated a press release.

Born in England to Pakistani-Pushtun parents, Osman has grown up witnessing the struggles of immigrants first-hand. He was raised in a deeply conservative Pakistani community in Birmingham and absorbed the clash of cultures, communities and colours around him.

A man of many talents, the visual representations of Osman’s inner-most thoughts and emotions are conveyed via a multitude of mediums because a single medium fails to hold the power of truly depicting the essence of his work. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Osman’s creative expressions are part of a larger multiverse containing moving imagery, sculptures & installations, as well as text, performance and dress-making.

From being sent to run errands like picking out fabrics and shoes, he is now a household name in the world of fashion, dressing the likes of Beyonce and Lady Gaga in coveted designs from his label.

osman yousefzada

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div