Pakistan invited to play in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

Pakistan hockey team has been invited to play in this year’s Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia.

The Green Shirts have won the event thrice, with the title victories coming in 1999, 2000 and 2003.

The event will take place between November 16-25, later this year.

The tournament will be held after two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Invitations have also been sent to Australia, Germany, India, New Zealand, and Canada for the event.

The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup started as a biennial event in 1983, however it has been an annual feature in the FIH calendar since 1998.

The event is named after legendary hockey fan and former FIH Executive Board Member HRH Sultan Azlan Shah.

The last edition, in 2019, was won by South Korea, who defeated India in the final.

Most titles

10 — Australia

5 — India

3 — Pakistan and South Korea

2 — New Zealand, Germany and Great Britain

1 — Netherlands and Argentina