‘Global recession, interest rate hike, rising consumer prices pose risk to growth’

The finance ministry in its monthly economic outlook report has warned of three potential risks to economic growth, which, it said, is already facing challenging situation due to macroeconomic imbalances despite registering a 5.79% GDP growth in the current fiscal year.

The report said that Pakistan’s main trading partners were facing a possible recession due to their central banks raising interest rates to counter inflation and this was one of the three risks for Pakistan’s economic growth.

Pakistan exports its textiles and other products to the United States and Europe where post-Covid recovery has sparked inflation and, consequently, central banks have increased interest rate prompting fear of a global recession.

The finance ministry outlook report said that second challenge to Pakistan’s growth came from a possible interest rate hike by the State Bank of Pakistan. The report seemed to oppose such a measure saying, “the demand management policy of SBP may not be very effective as the current waves of inflation are largely caused by supply constraints and increasing international prices specially commodity prices.”

The report underscored concerns on the depreciation of the rupee value, which, it said, made imported raw materials expensive.

It said that rising consumer prices were the third risk for the economic growth because the increase in prices was eroding real incomes and limiting spending power of consumers and investors.

The finance ministry report estimated that by the end of the current fiscal year, inflation was expected to hit 15.5% — far above then the earlier estimate of 11.5% for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Contrary to the claims made by first the PTI government and then the PML-N government that inflation was caused by international commodity prices, the economic outlook said that “inflation in Pakistan is driven by both external and internal factors.”

It said that although international commodity prices, especially oil and food prices, were the main external drivers, inflation was also caused by domestic supply chain and market expectation. It said inflation began to rise in September 2021 and the acceleration was expected to continue in June 2022.

The report said that in the current fiscal year the value of the US dollar rose by Rs50 against the Pakistani rupee from Rs158 to Rs208, while forex reserves dropped from $29 billion to $16.10 billion.

In the first 11 months (July-May) the current account deficit widened to $15.2 billion.