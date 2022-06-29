Imran Khan knows PTI can’t win next elections: Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan Peoples Party leader and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the institutions including the Election Commission of Pakistan and judiciary have become more neutral than controversial and this is upsetting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and it chief Imran Khan.

“They are upset because Imran Khan knows that he can’t win next election,” said Bilawal as he spoke on the floor of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Bilawal Bhutto vehemently rejected the allegations of rigging in the first phase of the local bodies election in Sindh held on June 26 in 14 districts of four divisions.

He said that it is time to get ready for the second phase of the elections.

The first phase of Sindh LG elections was a victory of the people, who chose a peaceful, prosperous and progressive Sindh and rejected the politics of hate and division, he said.

The foreign minister lamented that issue of local bodies elections in Sindh was repeatedly brought up in the House and rigging allegations were made. It would have been appropriate to raise the issue in the Sindh Assembly, he added.

Talking about the second phase of LG polls in the province, the PPP chief said transparent elections would take place after electoral reforms. If there is no interference then PPP would win again, he added.