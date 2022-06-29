Covid-19: Govt to start vaccination of children over 5

Federal Minister for Health Qadir Patel said that the government will soon start the covid-19 vaccination of children over five years of age.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Last year in September, Pakistan began its nationwide vaccination drive in educational institutions to vaccinate children over 12.

The minister said that the government has made it mandatory to wear masks on domestics= flight, trains and in public gatherings.

Patel urged people to wear masks, use sanitizers and maintain social distance.

He said that an upward trend has been noticed in last few days in covid-positive cases.