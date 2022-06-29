Players reluctant to interact with ‘judgmental’ media: Ramiz Raja

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has revealed that the Men in Green players are reluctant to interact with ‘judgmental’ local media.

While speaking at a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday, Raja said that media doesn’t treat the players and PCB officials fairly.

“If you tell Mohammad Wasim [Chief Selector] that he brings a laptop but doesn’t know anything about cricket. You can’t be judgmental. First you push people away and then say that they don’t talk to you,” said Raja.

“Players are reluctant to talk to media. They think 10 times before speaking to journalists. This is a communication gap between players and the media and it’s your responsibility to win over their confidence.

“Why would players not agree to talk to media in a healthy environment? This is a point of introspection. You think that the PCB stops the players but sometimes it’s the players who don’t want to speak to the media.”

Raja was also unhappy about the headlines which were used to cover his previous press conference.

“90 percent of the headlines from my previous press conference were about whether I talk to Imran Khan or not or about me continuing as PCB Chairman. Nobody bothered to talk about the PCB Cricket Foundation. If you think on those lines, people won’t talk to you,” he concluded.

It must be noted that former Pakistan captain and 1992 World Cup winner, Raja, was elected unanimously and unopposed as the PCB’s 36th Chairman for a three-year term in September last year.