Lawyers to decide on moving court against Dania: Aamir Liaquat’s first wife

Bushra Iqbal, first wife of former lawmaker and televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s, said on Wednesday that the family’s lawyers will decide on moving the court against Dania Shah.

She was speaking to the media outside the Sindh High Court after the hearing of a petition filed by Aamir’s family. The petition challenges the order of the judicial magistrate to exhume the former MNA’s body for a post-mortem.

The court had stayed the magistrate’s order at the last hearing. On Wednesday, it extended the stay untill July 19.

The citizen who had approached the magistrate for the exhumation failed to show up at the LHC on Wednesday.

Bushra said if the petitioner were so sincere about the physical examination of Aamir Liaquat then he should have been in the court.

“We waited in the court from 9am to 11am but the petitioner did not show up,” she said adding that the family knew why the petitioner was doing this.

Bushra Iqbal said there’s no humanity left in people and Liaqaut’s family have been made to visit courts.

Replying to a question regarding Dania Shah, Bushra Iqbal said that the decision to go to court against Dania would be taken by the counsels.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain was found dead in his home in Karachi on June 10. Even though he was found dead in mysterious circumstances, his family –– particularly his first wife, his daughter and his son — refused to have an autopsy conducted.

The matter was even raised in court which delayed his burial and is still the subject of a legal wrangling between the state and two of Aamir’s wives.

However, before he was laid to rest in the courtyard of Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s tomb next to his parents, medical examiners managed to complete a physical examination, if not a full post-mortem.

A Medico-Legal Certificate (MLC) prepared by the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre’s (JPMC’s) medico-legal section has been obtained by SAMAA DIGITAL.

The report notes that Aamir’s body had been examined in the morgue of a large Karachi-based charity.

The examiners observed reddish-yellow froth oozing from Aamir’s nostrils.

Moreover, they saw that his face was flushed and purplish in color while his eyes were congested.

Bright red patches were found on both sides of his back. The posterior sides of both his legs and thigh were also bright red in color.

There was purplish congestion observed on both sides of his neck and the upper part of his chest.

His nails were cyanosed (rendered blue) while his hands were clenched.

The medical examiners further wrote that they found no marks of violence on any parts of his body, such as abrasions, bruises, lacerations or cuts.

Moreover, it said that there was no obvious injury on external examination.

The examination, however, was inconclusive as far as the cause of death was concerned, with the examiner noting: “on the basis of external examination, nothing can be opined regarding the cause of death.”