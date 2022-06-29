Govt seeks proposals from refineries for Russian oil imports

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has asked the oil refineries to submit recommendation for importing crude oil from Russia.

In its letter, the ministry asked the refineries about the technical suitability of the refineries to process the crude oil grades to be imported from Russia.

The government also inquired the refineries about the quantity and the grade of the crude each refinery would need.

It also asked for the cost and benefit analysis of the freight expenses to be incurred on importing oil from Russia compared to the cost of imports from Middle East.

The refineries were asked what should be the mode of payment.

The refineries were also asked if the government imported crude oil from Russia, would it have any impact on the “existing commitment of upliftment from Arab Gulf region with respect to term contracts.”

Former prime minister Imran Khan had claimed that his government wrote a letter to Russia to buy oil at a discounted rate.

However, Finance Minister Miftah refuted the claim by saying that Russia has never offered any oil officially.

He said Western sanctions have made importing oil from Moscow “impossible”.

Earlier this month, Russian Counsel General in Karachi Andrey Fedorov addressing a press conference said the proposal was discussed between the two parties but categorically denied that any letter was written by the PTI government to Russia.

Russian diplomat, however, said that Russia is willing to sell oil at a discounted rate to Pakistan and is prepared to negotiate a price.