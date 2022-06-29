Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli’s ICC T20I Rankings record

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has broken another record held by star Indian batter Virat Kohli after the latest ICC T20I Rankings update.

Kohli was ranked number one in the world for a total of 1013 days but Azam has now surpassed him.

Azam has featured in 74 T20Is, since making his debut against England in September 2016, scoring 2686 runs. He has an average of 45.52 along with 26 fifties and one hundred. His strike-rate in the shortest format of the game currently stands at 129.44.

As far as other Pakistan players are concerned, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan is ranked number two in the ICC T20I Rankings for batters.

There are no Pakistan players in the top 10 of the ICC T20I Rankings for bowlers and all-rounders.

In ODI cricket, Azam and Imam-ul-Haq are still ranked as the number one and two, respectively, batters in the world.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi is ranked third in the world in the rankings for ODI bowlers. Imad Wasim is in ninth place among all-rounders.

As far as the Test rankings are concerned, Azam and Shaheen are ranked fourth in the world among batters and bowlers respectively.